Monmouth County has 571 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 13, there are 571 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Jan

12-Jan

Aberdeen:

1038

1018

Allenhurst:

49

49

Allentown:

69

69

Asbury Park:

939

920

Atlantic Highlands:

174

165

Avon-by-the-Sea:

116

114

Belmar:

276

268

Bradley Beach:

220

215

Brielle:

314

307

Colts Neck:

564

559

Deal:

192

189

Eatontown:

982

968

Englishtown:

136

135

Fair Haven:

240

238

Farmingdale:

76

77

Freehold Borough:

1082

1074

Freehold Township:

2130

2091

Hazlet:

1115

1106

Highlands:

198

194

Holmdel:

914

887

Howell:

2972

2924

Interlaken:

51

50

Keansburg:

650

638

Keyport:

391

385

Lake Como:

93

92

Little Silver:

290

276

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2561

2537

Manalapan:

2242

2194

Manasquan:

281

275

Marlboro:

1965

1934

Matawan:

671

661

Middletown:

3405

3360

Millstone Township:

496

493

Monmouth Beach:

168

164

Neptune City:

277

270

Neptune Township:

1968

1940

Ocean:

1774

1744

Oceanport:

319

313

Red Bank:

1157

1141

Roosevelt:

33

32

Rumson:

322

317

Sea Bright:

86

85

Sea Girt:

118

117

Shrewsbury Borough:

330

324

Shrewsbury Township:

66

65

Spring Lake:

135

135

Spring Lake Heights:

237

235

Tinton Falls:

979

967

Union Beach:

275

274

Upper Freehold:

345

338

Wall:

1554

1534

West Long Branch:

706

700

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

