Monmouth County has 571 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 13, there are 571 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Jan 12-Jan Aberdeen: 1038 1018 Allenhurst: 49 49 Allentown: 69 69 Asbury Park: 939 920 Atlantic Highlands: 174 165 Avon-by-the-Sea: 116 114 Belmar: 276 268 Bradley Beach: 220 215 Brielle: 314 307 Colts Neck: 564 559 Deal: 192 189 Eatontown: 982 968 Englishtown: 136 135 Fair Haven: 240 238 Farmingdale: 76 77 Freehold Borough: 1082 1074 Freehold Township: 2130 2091 Hazlet: 1115 1106 Highlands: 198 194 Holmdel: 914 887 Howell: 2972 2924 Interlaken: 51 50 Keansburg: 650 638 Keyport: 391 385 Lake Como: 93 92 Little Silver: 290 276 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2561 2537 Manalapan: 2242 2194 Manasquan: 281 275 Marlboro: 1965 1934 Matawan: 671 661 Middletown: 3405 3360 Millstone Township: 496 493 Monmouth Beach: 168 164 Neptune City: 277 270 Neptune Township: 1968 1940 Ocean: 1774 1744 Oceanport: 319 313 Red Bank: 1157 1141 Roosevelt: 33 32 Rumson: 322 317 Sea Bright: 86 85 Sea Girt: 118 117 Shrewsbury Borough: 330 324 Shrewsbury Township: 66 65 Spring Lake: 135 135 Spring Lake Heights: 237 235 Tinton Falls: 979 967 Union Beach: 275 274 Upper Freehold: 345 338 Wall: 1554 1534 West Long Branch: 706 700 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.