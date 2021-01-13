Christine Giordano Hanlon Sworn In To Second Term as Monmouth County Clerk

LINCROFT, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon proudly took the oath of office as she was sworn to a second five-year term as Monmouth County Clerk by Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley on January 7 at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft. Clerk Hanlon was re-elected in November and serves as the 29th County Clerk for the County of Monmouth.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Monmouth County Clerk for the past five years and I am grateful to the residents of Monmouth County for placing confidence in me to serve a second term,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I look forward to the next five years with much enthusiasm and excitement.”

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Office oversees the recording and filing of property deeds and other official documents, preparing the election ballots, processing vote-by-mail applications, tabulating election totals and certifying election results to the Secretary of State, passport application processing and the Monmouth County Archives. The office consists of 5 divisions with over 65 dedicated employees who serve the residents and customers of Monmouth County.

Hanlon has worked to modernize the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, implement new initiatives, and expand the services of the office.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished thanks to the dedicated efforts of the 70 County Clerk employees who faithfully serve the people of Monmouth County,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Hanlon launched the “Honoring Our Heroes” veterans’ discount program which encourages local businesses to offer special services to Monmouth County’s veterans, military members, and Gold Star parents. She also spearheaded the Mobile County Connection in coordination with Sheriff Shaun Golden and Surrogate Rosemarie Peters, to bring government services throughout the county.

To help combat the growing trend of property fraud, Hanlon created the free Property Fraud Alert subscription service that allows Monmouth County property owners to have their name and property monitored within the Recording Division of the County Clerk’s Office, in order to track possibly fraudulent activity.

Additionally, Hanlon has created the Monmouth County Votes website and mobile app to help voters, potential voters and candidates access the most up-to-date and important election information. The voter education website, Monmouth County Votes, conveniently provides quick links to voter registration, vote by mail forms, and polling place information. The Monmouth County Votes mobile app is available for free download in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, and immediately updates voters with the latest news via push notifications.

Hanlon holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Fordham University and is a graduate of Barnard College, Columbia University.

Currently, she serves the community as President of the Monmouth Bar Association and Monmouth County S.P.C.A., and Vice President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). Hanlon is also a Trustee for the Monmouth Bar Foundation and Monmouth Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the State of New Jersey Blockchain Task Force.

She lives in Ocean Township with her husband and four children.

For more information, please contact the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office by phone at 732-431-7324 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .