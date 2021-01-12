AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 12, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are fourteen new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Jan    

11-Jan

Aberdeen:

1018

1010

Allenhurst:

49

49

Allentown:

69

68

Asbury Park:

920

916

Atlantic Highlands:

165

163

Avon-by-the-Sea:

114

112

Belmar:

268

266

Bradley Beach:

215

214

Brielle:

307

304

Colts Neck:

559

553

Deal:

189

189

Eatontown:

968

965

Englishtown:

135

134

Fair Haven:

238

237

Farmingdale:

77

76

Freehold Borough:

1074

1069

Freehold Township:

2091

2080

Hazlet:

1106

1097

Highlands:

194

193

Holmdel:

887

875

Howell:

2924

2905

Interlaken:

50

50

Keansburg:

638

637

Keyport:

385

382

Lake Como:

92

91

Little Silver:

276

273

Loch Arbour:

14

13

Long Branch:

2537

2523

Manalapan:

2194

2170

Manasquan:

275

273

Marlboro:

1934

1922

Matawan:

661

656

Middletown:

3360

3329

Millstone Township:

493

490

Monmouth Beach:

164

161

Neptune City:

270

269

Neptune Township:

1940

1921

Ocean:

1744

1730

Oceanport:

313

308

Red Bank:

1141

1132

Roosevelt:

32

32

Rumson:

317

316

Sea Bright:

85

85

Sea Girt:

117

116

Shrewsbury Borough:

324

320

Shrewsbury Township:

65

65

Spring Lake:

135

135

Spring Lake Heights:

235

233

Tinton Falls:

967

959

Union Beach:

274

271

Upper Freehold:

338

336

Wall:

1534

1515

West Long Branch:

700

691

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

