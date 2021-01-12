Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 12, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are fourteen new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Jan 11-Jan Aberdeen: 1018 1010 Allenhurst: 49 49 Allentown: 69 68 Asbury Park: 920 916 Atlantic Highlands: 165 163 Avon-by-the-Sea: 114 112 Belmar: 268 266 Bradley Beach: 215 214 Brielle: 307 304 Colts Neck: 559 553 Deal: 189 189 Eatontown: 968 965 Englishtown: 135 134 Fair Haven: 238 237 Farmingdale: 77 76 Freehold Borough: 1074 1069 Freehold Township: 2091 2080 Hazlet: 1106 1097 Highlands: 194 193 Holmdel: 887 875 Howell: 2924 2905 Interlaken: 50 50 Keansburg: 638 637 Keyport: 385 382 Lake Como: 92 91 Little Silver: 276 273 Loch Arbour: 14 13 Long Branch: 2537 2523 Manalapan: 2194 2170 Manasquan: 275 273 Marlboro: 1934 1922 Matawan: 661 656 Middletown: 3360 3329 Millstone Township: 493 490 Monmouth Beach: 164 161 Neptune City: 270 269 Neptune Township: 1940 1921 Ocean: 1744 1730 Oceanport: 313 308 Red Bank: 1141 1132 Roosevelt: 32 32 Rumson: 317 316 Sea Bright: 85 85 Sea Girt: 117 116 Shrewsbury Borough: 324 320 Shrewsbury Township: 65 65 Spring Lake: 135 135 Spring Lake Heights: 235 233 Tinton Falls: 967 959 Union Beach: 274 271 Upper Freehold: 338 336 Wall: 1534 1515 West Long Branch: 700 691 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.