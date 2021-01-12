United Way Provided Over 2,600 Coats to Local Students in Need

Wall Township, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) completed its 2020 Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school students in need. Thanks to the generosity of 91 local organizations and individuals, 2,669 children in Monmouth and Ocean counties received a new coat this winter. Over 3,700 winter outerwear and holiday items were also distributed to children in 33 schools throughout our region. As a partner in the Operation Warm Up Jersey Shore initiative, United Way has now helped to supply our community with a total of over 5,000 coats.

As more families are experiencing financial difficulty during the ongoing pandemic, the need for basic essentials such as coats is greater than ever.

“The Red Bank Borough schools are so thankful for our community partnership with United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties,” said Cathy Reardon, RN, CSN of Red Bank Primary School. “Their Warmest Wishes Coat Drive is an amazing program that provides new coats to our students in need. This year has been especially tough for a lot of our families, and a new coat will help alleviate some extra worry. The excitement on our student’s faces and the gratitude from their parents when they receive this gift is immeasurable.”

Sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation and New Jersey Resources, the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive works in conjunction with United Way’s Community Impact initiatives in education, financial stability and health to support youth and families in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

For more information about how to participate in next year’s Warmest Wishes Coat Drive or the variety of donation drives that United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties has to offer, please contact Jackie Liguori at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

