The COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to Your Local Independent Good Neighbor Pharmacies

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Bayshore Pharmacy Cards & Gifts of Atlantic Highlands, Hazlet Pharmacy of Hazlet, Little Silver Family Pharmacy of Little Silver and Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford are preparing for a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the State of New Jersey as early as late January for Phase 1b, which includes essential workers and patients at least 75 years of age. As part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network, a family of locally owned, locally loved independent pharmacies, we are your partner in health and we will be ready to deliver the vaccinations safely following all CDC guidelines. Follow us on social media for the latest updates as we wait for the release of the vaccine.

Your local, independent pharmacists are trained to administer vaccines. In 2020, these front-line workers provided protection against influenza, shingles, and whooping cough to a record number of patients. According to Richard P. Stryker, R.Ph of Bayshore Pharmacy, “We are ready to continue our commitment to patient care as we administer the COVID-19 vaccines to our community of family, friends and neighbors.”

“The Covid-19 vaccine has already shown outstanding results, and there will surely be an unprecedented demand for it”, according to Gerald Jackapino, R.Ph of Hazlet Pharmacy. “The plan that the government is rolling out will ensure that all individuals will have access to the vaccine, starting with the most at risk. We ask for everyone’s patience as we undertake this plan to bring normalcy back to our lives. We stand ready, willing, and able to administer the vaccine as it is allocated to us.”

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines will require two doses. The first dose will begin building protection while the second dose will help provide more protection. The waiting period between the vaccinations will depend on the manufacturer’s guidelines. The vaccine will be administered at no cost to the patient.

Have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination? Visit the Center for Disease Control website for further information: cdc.gov

