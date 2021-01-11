Monmouth County has 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 11, there are 451 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 36,879. As of Jan. 11, there are 464 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care (ICU) and 57 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 13 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,350 tests, with 583 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Jan 10-Jan Aberdeen: 1010 1001 Allenhurst: 49 48 Allentown: 68 68 Asbury Park: 916 912 Atlantic Highlands: 163 161 Avon-by-the-Sea: 112 110 Belmar: 266 263 Bradley Beach: 214 212 Brielle: 304 300 Colts Neck: 553 542 Deal: 189 188 Eatontown: 965 953 Englishtown: 134 133 Fair Haven: 237 234 Farmingdale: 76 74 Freehold Borough: 1069 1054 Freehold Township: 2080 2051 Hazlet: 1097 1082 Highlands: 193 189 Holmdel: 875 863 Howell: 2905 2876 Interlaken: 50 49 Keansburg: 637 628 Keyport: 382 376 Lake Como: 91 89 Little Silver: 273 268 Loch Arbour: 13 13 Long Branch: 2523 2481 Manalapan: 2170 2149 Manasquan: 273 267 Marlboro: 1922 1905 Matawan: 656 651 Middletown: 3329 3283 Millstone Township: 490 481 Monmouth Beach: 161 158 Neptune City: 269 264 Neptune Township: 1921 1892 Ocean: 1730 1716 Oceanport: 308 303 Red Bank: 1132 1123 Roosevelt: 32 31 Rumson: 316 312 Sea Bright: 85 84 Sea Girt: 116 115 Shrewsbury Borough: 320 313 Shrewsbury Township: 65 65 Spring Lake: 135 129 Spring Lake Heights: 233 232 Tinton Falls: 959 948 Union Beach: 271 269 Upper Freehold: 336 334 Wall: 1515 1495 West Long Branch: 691 684 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.