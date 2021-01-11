AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 11, there are 451 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 36,879. As of Jan. 11, there are 464 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care (ICU) and 57 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 13 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.
  • Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,350 tests, with 583 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Jan

10-Jan

Aberdeen:

1010

1001

Allenhurst:

49

48

Allentown:

68

68

Asbury Park:

916

912

Atlantic Highlands:

163

161

Avon-by-the-Sea:

112

110

Belmar:

266

263

Bradley Beach:

214

212

Brielle:

304

300

Colts Neck:

553

542

Deal:

189

188

Eatontown:

965

953

Englishtown:

134

133

Fair Haven:

237

234

Farmingdale:

76

74

Freehold Borough:

1069

1054

Freehold Township:

2080

2051

Hazlet:

1097

1082

Highlands:

193

189

Holmdel:

875

863

Howell:

2905

2876

Interlaken:

50

49

Keansburg:

637

628

Keyport:

382

376

Lake Como:

91

89

Little Silver:

273

268

Loch Arbour:

13

13

Long Branch:

2523

2481

Manalapan:

2170

2149

Manasquan:

273

267

Marlboro:

1922

1905

Matawan:

656

651

Middletown:

3329

3283

Millstone Township:

490

481

Monmouth Beach:

161

158

Neptune City:

269

264

Neptune Township:

1921

1892

Ocean:

1730

1716

Oceanport:

308

303

Red Bank:

1132

1123

Roosevelt:

32

31

Rumson:

316

312

Sea Bright:

85

84

Sea Girt:

116

115

Shrewsbury Borough:

320

313

Shrewsbury Township:

65

65

Spring Lake:

135

129

Spring Lake Heights:

233

232

Tinton Falls:

959

948

Union Beach:

271

269

Upper Freehold:

336

334

Wall:

1515

1495

West Long Branch:

691

684

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

