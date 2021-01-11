Police Discover Gas Cans Next to School

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police Department closed East Washington Avenue this morning to investigate two gas cans left on the street. During a routine check of the school, police discovered the gas cans on the street next to the Atlantic Highlands Elementary School. It was determined that the cans were left behind after a vehicle breakdown. The scene was cleared after police searched the area.

Police issued the following statement on facebook: "This morning, while officers were conducting a security check of the AHES before opening, they located two small gas cans on the street on East Washington Ave. Out of an abundance of caution the street was closed while we confirmed there was no threat to the school. Working with school officials we determined that the cans were left behind accidentally from a vehicle breakdown. The entire school area was cleared and the area is safe and was reopened. There is no threat or cause for alarm. Thank you for your understanding while we investigated this incident."