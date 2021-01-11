2021 Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled

Parade Committee to Fund 2021 Beneficiary Shore House NJ and Local Organizations

Rumson, NJ – In light of the continued health pandemic the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in conjunction with Rumson Town Council and health department, has cancelled the 2021 Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“With an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the community, we cannot hold the parade, but the community still needs the services of our local organizations such as our 2021 beneficiary Shore House NJ. In fact, it’s even more critical that we help support mental health access during this critical time,” notes Jamie McManus, Parade Committee Member. “Although we cannot be together, we can celebrate a significant milestone. Over the past eight years the Parade raised more than $200,000 for local community organizations. We look forward to being able to celebrate together at the 2022 Parade.”

Visit the website https://www.rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org/ or visit @Rumsonstpats for more information.

About Shore House, Making Waves for Mental Wellness

With more than 1 in 5 Americans struggling with mental illness, Shore House is a community based, non-residential psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program that empowers and restores hope, independence and self-worth for people living with a mental illness. Having met the stringent criteria set by our governing body, Clubhouse International, Shore House, based in Long Branch, is the first and only accredited Clubhouse in New Jersey. The Clubhouse model is listed in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices as an effective modality of support. This model has been implemented in 34 countries around the world, with 330 Clubhouses serving over 100,000 members. We currently have 145 members at Shore House, growing steadily. Membership is free, voluntary and without time limits.

About the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade (@Rumsonstpats) celebrates Irish heritage and provides charitable gifts to local organizations improving our community. To date the Parade has provided more than $200,000 in support to over 22 local organizations that also strongly believe in the spirit of giving. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, individual donors, corporate sponsors, participants, and volunteers, The Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a community event that will continue to give back for decades to come.