Structure Fire in Atlantic Highlands, Focus on Chimney

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On January 10, 2021 at approximately 3:21 PM, the Atlantic Highlands Police Department received a call from a resident of East Highland Ave reporting that his neighbors house appeared to be on fire. The resident then notified the homeowner and assisted in evacuating the house prior to police and fire department arrival.

Detective Jonathan Elmer and Patrolman Scott Chenoweth responded confirming that a residential home on Upper East Highland Ave near Cedar Pl had smoke and flames visible on the exterior of the home in the area of the chimney. They assured all occupants were evacuated and assisted the fire department and began the investigation of the origin.

Video by Blake Deakin / facebook

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department responded and assumed command of the firefighting effort being assisted by several mutual aid fire companies. AHFD Chief Scott Burbank reported the fire under control at 3:42 PM and fully extinguished at 4:04 PM. Fire crews remained on scene to assure there was no fire extension in the home until 4:53 PM. Assisting fire companies were; Brevent Park Fire Company, Community Fire Company, Highlands Fire Department, Rumson Fire Department and Sea Bright Fire Department along with the Middletown Township Fire Department Air Unit. The Leonardo and Lincroft First Aid Squads stood by at the scene as well. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to be accidental with the preliminary investigation indicating the fireplace and chimney area as the point of origin. There was minimal interior damage to the residence with the bulk of damage to the exterior roof. The investigation remains open with the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshall’s Office and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.