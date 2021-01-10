AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 536 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 10, there are 536 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Jan    

9-Jan

Aberdeen:

1001

988

Allenhurst:

48

48

Allentown:

68

66

Asbury Park:

912

903

Atlantic Highlands:

161

160

Avon-by-the-Sea:

110

106

Belmar:

263

256

Bradley Beach:

212

210

Brielle:

300

298

Colts Neck:

542

535

Deal:

188

186

Eatontown:

953

942

Englishtown:

133

131

Fair Haven:

234

234

Farmingdale:

74

73

Freehold Borough:

1054

1049

Freehold Township:

2051

2029

Hazlet:

1082

1066

Highlands:

189

187

Holmdel:

863

844

Howell:

2876

2837

Interlaken:

49

49

Keansburg:

628

622

Keyport:

376

373

Lake Como:

89

88

Little Silver:

268

263

Loch Arbour:

13

13

Long Branch:

2481

2446

Manalapan:

2149

2115

Manasquan:

267

256

Marlboro:

1905

1872

Matawan:

651

648

Middletown:

3283

3228

Millstone Township:

481

468

Monmouth Beach:

158

155

Neptune City:

264

264

Neptune Township:

1892

1853

Ocean:

1716

1695

Oceanport:

303

301

Red Bank:

1123

1111

Roosevelt:

31

30

Rumson:

312

304

Sea Bright:

84

84

Sea Girt:

115

113

Shrewsbury Borough:

313

304

Shrewsbury Township:

65

65

Spring Lake:

129

127

Spring Lake Heights:

232

229

Tinton Falls:

948

934

Union Beach:

269

265

Upper Freehold:

334

322

Wall:

1495

1471

West Long Branch:

684

677

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

