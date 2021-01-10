Monmouth County has 536 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 10, there are 536 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Jan 9-Jan Aberdeen: 1001 988 Allenhurst: 48 48 Allentown: 68 66 Asbury Park: 912 903 Atlantic Highlands: 161 160 Avon-by-the-Sea: 110 106 Belmar: 263 256 Bradley Beach: 212 210 Brielle: 300 298 Colts Neck: 542 535 Deal: 188 186 Eatontown: 953 942 Englishtown: 133 131 Fair Haven: 234 234 Farmingdale: 74 73 Freehold Borough: 1054 1049 Freehold Township: 2051 2029 Hazlet: 1082 1066 Highlands: 189 187 Holmdel: 863 844 Howell: 2876 2837 Interlaken: 49 49 Keansburg: 628 622 Keyport: 376 373 Lake Como: 89 88 Little Silver: 268 263 Loch Arbour: 13 13 Long Branch: 2481 2446 Manalapan: 2149 2115 Manasquan: 267 256 Marlboro: 1905 1872 Matawan: 651 648 Middletown: 3283 3228 Millstone Township: 481 468 Monmouth Beach: 158 155 Neptune City: 264 264 Neptune Township: 1892 1853 Ocean: 1716 1695 Oceanport: 303 301 Red Bank: 1123 1111 Roosevelt: 31 30 Rumson: 312 304 Sea Bright: 84 84 Sea Girt: 115 113 Shrewsbury Borough: 313 304 Shrewsbury Township: 65 65 Spring Lake: 129 127 Spring Lake Heights: 232 229 Tinton Falls: 948 934 Union Beach: 269 265 Upper Freehold: 334 322 Wall: 1495 1471 West Long Branch: 684 677 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.