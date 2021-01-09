AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 507 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 9, there are 507 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Jan     

8-Jan

Aberdeen:

988

978

Allenhurst:

48

48

Allentown:

66

63

Asbury Park:

903

898

Atlantic Highlands:

160

159

Avon-by-the-Sea:

106

103

Belmar:

256

254

Bradley Beach:

210

201

Brielle:

298

294

Colts Neck:

535

532

Deal:

186

185

Eatontown:

942

930

Englishtown:

131

131

Fair Haven:

234

232

Farmingdale:

73

72

Freehold Borough:

1049

1042

Freehold Township:

2029

2002

Hazlet:

1066

1057

Highlands:

187

185

Holmdel:

844

831

Howell:

2837

2815

Interlaken:

49

49

Keansburg:

622

616

Keyport:

373

369

Lake Como:

88

85

Little Silver:

263

258

Loch Arbour:

13

13

Long Branch:

2446

2406

Manalapan:

2115

2073

Manasquan:

256

247

Marlboro:

1872

1863

Matawan:

648

637

Middletown:

3228

3196

Millstone Township:

468

462

Monmouth Beach:

155

153

Neptune City:

264

261

Neptune Township:

1853

1816

Ocean:

1695

1677

Oceanport:

301

300

Red Bank:

1111

1103

Roosevelt:

30

30

Rumson:

304

302

Sea Bright:

84

83

Sea Girt:

113

112

Shrewsbury Borough:

304

301

Shrewsbury Township:

65

64

Spring Lake:

127

124

Spring Lake Heights:

229

222

Tinton Falls:

934

925

Union Beach:

265

258

Upper Freehold:

322

320

Wall:

1471

1448

West Long Branch:

677

674

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

