Monmouth County has 507 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 9, there are 507 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Jan 8-Jan Aberdeen: 988 978 Allenhurst: 48 48 Allentown: 66 63 Asbury Park: 903 898 Atlantic Highlands: 160 159 Avon-by-the-Sea: 106 103 Belmar: 256 254 Bradley Beach: 210 201 Brielle: 298 294 Colts Neck: 535 532 Deal: 186 185 Eatontown: 942 930 Englishtown: 131 131 Fair Haven: 234 232 Farmingdale: 73 72 Freehold Borough: 1049 1042 Freehold Township: 2029 2002 Hazlet: 1066 1057 Highlands: 187 185 Holmdel: 844 831 Howell: 2837 2815 Interlaken: 49 49 Keansburg: 622 616 Keyport: 373 369 Lake Como: 88 85 Little Silver: 263 258 Loch Arbour: 13 13 Long Branch: 2446 2406 Manalapan: 2115 2073 Manasquan: 256 247 Marlboro: 1872 1863 Matawan: 648 637 Middletown: 3228 3196 Millstone Township: 468 462 Monmouth Beach: 155 153 Neptune City: 264 261 Neptune Township: 1853 1816 Ocean: 1695 1677 Oceanport: 301 300 Red Bank: 1111 1103 Roosevelt: 30 30 Rumson: 304 302 Sea Bright: 84 83 Sea Girt: 113 112 Shrewsbury Borough: 304 301 Shrewsbury Township: 65 64 Spring Lake: 127 124 Spring Lake Heights: 229 222 Tinton Falls: 934 925 Union Beach: 265 258 Upper Freehold: 322 320 Wall: 1471 1448 West Long Branch: 677 674 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.