Monmouth County has 577 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 7, there are 577 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are eight new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 8 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Jan 6-Jan Aberdeen: 958 945 Allenhurst: 48 47 Allentown: 61 61 Asbury Park: 886 872 Atlantic Highlands: 151 150 Avon-by-the-Sea: 99 96 Belmar: 250 250 Bradley Beach: 198 194 Brielle: 284 274 Colts Neck: 518 512 Deal: 182 181 Eatontown: 907 891 Englishtown: 127 127 Fair Haven: 229 227 Farmingdale: 69 68 Freehold Borough: 1031 1023 Freehold Township: 1948 1929 Hazlet: 1027 1011 Highlands: 178 176 Holmdel: 816 801 Howell: 2741 2702 Interlaken: 49 48 Keansburg: 598 577 Keyport: 365 358 Lake Como: 85 85 Little Silver: 250 246 Loch Arbour: 13 13 Long Branch: 2363 2338 Manalapan: 2024 1985 Manasquan: 238 234 Marlboro: 1826 1803 Matawan: 628 623 Middletown: 3135 3078 Millstone Township: 457 441 Monmouth Beach: 148 145 Neptune City: 259 253 Neptune Township: 1782 1747 Ocean: 1654 1612 Oceanport: 297 293 Red Bank: 1092 1084 Roosevelt: 29 29 Rumson: 297 293 Sea Bright: 83 80 Sea Girt: 112 112 Shrewsbury Borough: 290 286 Shrewsbury Township: 62 61 Spring Lake: 123 117 Spring Lake Heights: 213 210 Tinton Falls: 904 887 Union Beach: 245 241 Upper Freehold: 315 313 Wall: 1421 1398 West Long Branch: 666 658 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.