Monmouth County has 577 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 7, there are 577 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are eight new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 8 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Jan    

6-Jan

Aberdeen:

958

945

Allenhurst:

48

47

Allentown:

61

61

Asbury Park:

886

872

Atlantic Highlands:

151

150

Avon-by-the-Sea:

99

96

Belmar:

250

250

Bradley Beach:

198

194

Brielle:

284

274

Colts Neck:

518

512

Deal:

182

181

Eatontown:

907

891

Englishtown:

127

127

Fair Haven:

229

227

Farmingdale:

69

68

Freehold Borough:

1031

1023

Freehold Township:

1948

1929

Hazlet:

1027

1011

Highlands:

178

176

Holmdel:

816

801

Howell:

2741

2702

Interlaken:

49

48

Keansburg:

598

577

Keyport:

365

358

Lake Como:

85

85

Little Silver:

250

246

Loch Arbour:

13

13

Long Branch:

2363

2338

Manalapan:

2024

1985

Manasquan:

238

234

Marlboro:

1826

1803

Matawan:

628

623

Middletown:

3135

3078

Millstone Township:

457

441

Monmouth Beach:

148

145

Neptune City:

259

253

Neptune Township:

1782

1747

Ocean:

1654

1612

Oceanport:

297

293

Red Bank:

1092

1084

Roosevelt:

29

29

Rumson:

297

293

Sea Bright:

83

80

Sea Girt:

112

112

Shrewsbury Borough:

290

286

Shrewsbury Township:

62

61

Spring Lake:

123

117

Spring Lake Heights:

213

210

Tinton Falls:

904

887

Union Beach:

245

241

Upper Freehold:

315

313

Wall:

1421

1398

West Long Branch:

666

658

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

