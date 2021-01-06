AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 431 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 6, there are 431 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Jan    

5-Jan

Aberdeen:

945

925

Allenhurst:

47

47

Allentown:

61

58

Asbury Park:

872

859

Atlantic Highlands:

150

147

Avon-by-the-Sea:

96

94

Belmar:

250

249

Bradley Beach:

194

186

Brielle:

274

270

Colts Neck:

512

501

Deal:

181

181

Eatontown:

891

884

Englishtown:

127

126

Fair Haven:

227

226

Farmingdale:

68

67

Freehold Borough:

1023

1016

Freehold Township:

1929

1906

Hazlet:

1011

999

Highlands:

176

175

Holmdel:

801

790

Howell:

2702

2677

Interlaken:

48

48

Keansburg:

577

573

Keyport:

358

352

Lake Como:

85

85

Little Silver:

246

242

Loch Arbour:

13

13

Long Branch:

2338

2315

Manalapan:

1985

1951

Manasquan:

234

232

Marlboro:

1803

1776

Matawan:

623

615

Middletown:

3078

3047

Millstone Township:

441

430

Monmouth Beach:

145

141

Neptune City:

253

253

Neptune Township:

1747

1727

Ocean:

1612

1583

Oceanport:

293

286

Red Bank:

1084

1067

Roosevelt:

29

29

Rumson:

293

285

Sea Bright:

80

79

Sea Girt:

112

111

Shrewsbury Borough:

286

281

Shrewsbury Township:

61

59

Spring Lake:

117

115

Spring Lake Heights:

210

203

Tinton Falls:

887

876

Union Beach:

241

239

Upper Freehold:

313

313

Wall:

1398

1375

West Long Branch:

658

653

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.