Monmouth County has 449 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 5, there are 449 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Jan 4-Jan Aberdeen: 925 910 Allenhurst: 47 48 Allentown: 58 58 Asbury Park: 859 846 Atlantic Highlands: 147 147 Avon-by-the-Sea: 94 93 Belmar: 249 246 Bradley Beach: 186 185 Brielle: 270 265 Colts Neck: 501 500 Deal: 181 182 Eatontown: 884 870 Englishtown: 126 125 Fair Haven: 226 222 Farmingdale: 67 66 Freehold Borough: 1016 1008 Freehold Township: 1906 1887 Hazlet: 999 985 Highlands: 175 171 Holmdel: 790 788 Howell: 2677 2635 Interlaken: 48 48 Keansburg: 573 567 Keyport: 352 348 Lake Como: 85 85 Little Silver: 242 238 Loch Arbour: 13 12 Long Branch: 2315 2291 Manalapan: 1951 1923 Manasquan: 232 228 Marlboro: 1776 1759 Matawan: 615 615 Middletown: 3047 2995 Millstone Township: 430 419 Monmouth Beach: 141 138 Neptune City: 253 251 Neptune Township: 1727 1705 Ocean: 1583 1556 Oceanport: 286 283 Red Bank: 1067 1057 Roosevelt: 29 28 Rumson: 285 281 Sea Bright: 79 79 Sea Girt: 111 111 Shrewsbury Borough: 281 274 Shrewsbury Township: 59 58 Spring Lake: 115 108 Spring Lake Heights: 203 198 Tinton Falls: 876 850 Union Beach: 239 232 Upper Freehold: 313 310 Wall: 1375 1355 West Long Branch: 653 646 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.