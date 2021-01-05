AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 449 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 5, there are 449 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Jan    

4-Jan

Aberdeen:

925

910

Allenhurst:

47

48

Allentown:

58

58

Asbury Park:

859

846

Atlantic Highlands:

147

147

Avon-by-the-Sea:

94

93

Belmar:

249

246

Bradley Beach:

186

185

Brielle:

270

265

Colts Neck:

501

500

Deal:

181

182

Eatontown:

884

870

Englishtown:

126

125

Fair Haven:

226

222

Farmingdale:

67

66

Freehold Borough:

1016

1008

Freehold Township:

1906

1887

Hazlet:

999

985

Highlands:

175

171

Holmdel:

790

788

Howell:

2677

2635

Interlaken:

48

48

Keansburg:

573

567

Keyport:

352

348

Lake Como:

85

85

Little Silver:

242

238

Loch Arbour:

13

12

Long Branch:

2315

2291

Manalapan:

1951

1923

Manasquan:

232

228

Marlboro:

1776

1759

Matawan:

615

615

Middletown:

3047

2995

Millstone Township:

430

419

Monmouth Beach:

141

138

Neptune City:

253

251

Neptune Township:

1727

1705

Ocean:

1583

1556

Oceanport:

286

283

Red Bank:

1067

1057

Roosevelt:

29

28

Rumson:

285

281

Sea Bright:

79

79

Sea Girt:

111

111

Shrewsbury Borough:

281

274

Shrewsbury Township:

59

58

Spring Lake:

115

108

Spring Lake Heights:

203

198

Tinton Falls:

876

850

Union Beach:

239

232

Upper Freehold:

313

310

Wall:

1375

1355

West Long Branch:

653

646

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

