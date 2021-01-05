Monmouth County Officials Announce Mobile Vaccination Sites; Provide CARES Updates

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Monmouth County officials held a press conference today to announce the roll out of the Mobile Command Center to begin vaccinating Phase 1A of the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) phases for prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the help of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the County plans to inoculate four days per week in four towns,” said County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “There will be 50 vaccines administered, strictly by appointment only, at each site. No walk-ins will be accepted.”

This week’s schedule for vaccinating Phase 1A is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35 in Middletown

Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shore Area Communications Center, Neptune Boulevard and State Route 33 in Neptune

Thursday, Jan. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the I-Play America Event Center, 110 Schanck Road in Freehold Township

Vaccinations will also be scheduled at the Monmouth County Health Department in Freehold Borough.

“License, certification of documentation will need to be provided at the time of the appointment to be inoculated in order to prove their status under Phase 1A,” said County Commissioner Director Arnone. “Monmouth County has been receiving 500 vaccines per week, for the last three weeks, with no guarantee of future deliveries at this time. The remaining schedule for vaccinating Phase 1A is forthcoming.”

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Phase 1A can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

“I don’t want our residents to feel like we are letting them down, but we don’t have control over how many vaccines we receive or when we receive them,” said County Commissioner Director Arnone. “What I can promise is that we will work tirelessly to distribute all vaccines as soon as they are received by the State and advocate for more vaccines to be given to Monmouth County residents.”

“We are eager to begin the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at designated sites to our healthcare providers, as we steadfastly work to reduce and stop the spread of the virus. However, the State of NJ should have included members of law enforcement and fire units in the 1A category as well, since they respond to EMS calls and are also on the front lines battling this pandemic,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “The health and safety of all healthcare workers, first responders and residents in Monmouth County is of the utmost importance. This effort led by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Monmouth County Health Department affirms that we are entering the final stretch in the fight against COVID-19.”

County Commissioner Director Arnone went on to discuss the recently launched social distancing campaign in order to address pandemic fatigue among residents.

“We know it has been tough following new restrictions and protocols, but they are in place for your health and ours. We have not come this far to stop following measures that can help stop the spread. We all want this over with – and the sooner, the better,” said County Commissioner Director Arnone. “That is why my fellow Commissioners and I have invested CARES Act funds in a new campaign to remind Monmouth County residents and visitors to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands in an effort to slow the spread.”

Campaign messaging includes:

No Mask, No Entry

Keep Distant, Keep Healthy

Wash Your Hands, Guard Your Health

Fliers can be downloaded by visiting www.KeepMonmouthSafe.com.