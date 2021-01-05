29th Annual Spinnaker Award Honorees Announced

RED BANK, NJ - The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) is proud to announce the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards. Now in its twenty-ninth year, the Spinnaker Awards honor those businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County. “The Spinnaker Awards Dinner is our Chamber’s largest event of the year. It is the one night we get to honor the people and organizations that make Eastern Monmouth County such a special place to live and to do business. As Chairman of EMACC,” commented Christopher Ryan, McCue Captains Agency, 2019 Community Service Spinnaker Award Winner, “I always look forward to seeing business leaders from our area and celebrating with this year’s recipients.”

The 2021 Spinnaker Honorees are:

Volunteer of the Year......... Marie Noglows, of Gloria Woodward Realty, Rumson

Above and beyond service and dedication by an individual who provides exemplary service to the community.

Arts & Culture Award ................. Asbury Park Music Foundation

In recognition of those individuals and organizations who support and cultivate an appreciation of Arts in the community.

Public Service Award.. Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, Member of the New Jersey General Assembly

To honor an individual who is a source of pride to the citizens he/she serves and is consistent with the high principles of the chamber for all who hold a public charge.

Community Service Award.................................. Zager Fuchs, P.C.

For a business with less than 50 employees which has shown a dedication to the good of the eastern Monmouth community by leadership and spirit in support of our quality of life.

Corporate Good Neighbor....... Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough, Inc.

For a business with 50 or more employees. Beginning with the CEO, a business whose culture motivates employees to be personally involved as good Samaritans to people in need making eastern Monmouth a better place to live.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year......... Grunin Foundation

To honor an organization that provides quality and consistent programs and services to the community.

Serving Monmouth County For Over 50 Years........ The Curchin Group

Celebrating a Business that has found the key to success in remaining a solid business for over 50 years.

EMACC’s Next Generation Leader........................... Bryan Puzzo

An active member of EMACC who recognizes the benefits of chamber membership and involvement in starting and growing a professional career.

Spinnaker is scheduled for April 28, 2021 and will be held at Branches Catering in West Long Branch.

To learn more, call the Chamber at 732-741-0055 or visit www.emacc.org