Monmouth County has 172 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 4, there are 172 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fifth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 33,285. As of Jan. 4, there are 486 hospitalized, 82 in intensive care (ICU) and 63 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid Station, 5 Neptune Blvd.
  • Friday, Jan. 8 in Long Branch from 4- 7p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,056 tests, with 567 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Jan    

3-Jan

Aberdeen:

910

908

Allenhurst:

48

47

Allentown:

58

58

Asbury Park:

846

844

Atlantic Highlands:

147

143

Avon-by-the-Sea:

93

93

Belmar:

246

245

Bradley Beach:

185

184

Brielle:

265

264

Colts Neck:

500

500

Deal:

182

182

Eatontown:

870

861

Englishtown:

125

123

Fair Haven:

222

222

Farmingdale:

66

66

Freehold Borough:

1008

1010

Freehold Township:

1887

1882

Hazlet:

985

978

Highlands:

171

170

Holmdel:

788

783

Howell:

2635

2632

Interlaken:

48

49

Keansburg:

567

562

Keyport:

348

347

Lake Como:

85

85

Little Silver:

238

236

Loch Arbour:

12

11

Long Branch:

2291

2271

Manalapan:

1923

1917

Manasquan:

228

223

Marlboro:

1759

1754

Matawan:

615

614

Middletown:

2995

2979

Millstone Township:

419

417

Monmouth Beach:

138

137

Neptune City:

251

250

Neptune Township:

1705

1697

Ocean:

1556

1547

Oceanport:

283

277

Red Bank:

1057

1052

Roosevelt:

28

28

Rumson:

281

277

Sea Bright:

79

79

Sea Girt:

111

110

Shrewsbury Borough:

274

272

Shrewsbury Township:

58

58

Spring Lake:

108

108

Spring Lake Heights:

198

197

Tinton Falls:

850

846

Union Beach:

232

233

Upper Freehold:

310

308

Wall:

1355

1344

West Long Branch:

646

643

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

