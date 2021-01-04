Celebrate National Mentoring Month by Doing Something BIG

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A new year is upon us, and with it comes the hope a brighter tomorrow. Youth especially need positive influences to help them carry an optimistic outlook into 2021. January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting you to celebrate by becoming a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18 throughout 10 counties in New Jersey. By placing children in a quality mentoring relationship, BBBSCNNJ provides them with the tools they need to become competent, conﬁdent, and caring members of their community. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

“In as little as 4-6 hours a month, you can make a positive difference in a young person’s life by becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister,” stated William Salcedo, BBBSCNNJ Executive Director. “Doing simple activities with your Little can open up a world of possibilities for their future.”

In light of current challenges, BBBSCNNJ case managers continue to conduct volunteer trainings, match meetings, and interviews virtually or in adherence to safety guidelines. BBBSCNNJ created 100 new Big-Little matches in 2020.

BBBSCNNJ’s mission is more critical than ever as the agency continues to serve 1,350 children. From emotional support to the joy of having a trusted friend in their corner, Bigs provide the stability that Littles need to achieve their full potential.

To learn more about BBBSCNNJ, apply to become a Big, or make a donation, visit mentornj.org and follow the agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 45 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org