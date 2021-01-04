Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson Advocates for Addiction Awareness During Pandemic

Tigger House Foundation Says COVID-19 Crisis Taking a Toll on Those Struggling with Addiction

Red Bank, NJ – “The addiction recovery organization I work with - Tigger House Foundation - is reporting a 17% increase in opioid use during the pandemic. Without support groups meeting in person, contact with family members and friends, and schedules that include physical fitness, it’s not surprising that addicts are going back to bad habits. It’s critical that we bring awareness to this issue that, as some of you know, has personally affected my family,” said Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson.

Henderson’s brother-in-law, Seth Henderson, lost his life to addiction at the age of 26 in 2011. “It is a heart break that can never be healed for me, my husband Bart, and our family, but we can do everything in our power to help others who also suffer from addiction. My reign as Mrs. New Jersey provides me the platform and visibility to shed light on addiction and help raise awareness,” added Henderson.

Henderson, the CEO of Henderson Promos in Red Bank, New Jersey, has been speaking to high school and college students via Zoom during the pandemic about addiction, her story, and the importance of staying hyper focused on your goals. “I recommend putting your goals down on paper and creating a vision board. It is an excellent way to create a positive path to your future. It’s something I have always done, and as I accomplish something, there’s a great sense of confidence and satisfaction in checking it off my list,” she told students.

Additionally, the support of family and friends is crucial for those who battle addiction, so Henderson urges loved ones to check in on their brother, sister, mother, father, uncle, aunt, or friend daily. “There has been a 20% increase in drug overdose deaths in New Jersey in 2020, and the pandemic has exacerbated drug abuse and made it harder for those with addictions to secure treatment,” said Henderson.

Tigger House Foundation helps families connect to treatment options as well as a wide range of services. The nonprofit based in Red Bank, New Jersey, is offering the following suggestions for those suffering from addiction to stay sober during the holidays and the pandemic: make the effort to reach out to someone, a friend, a family member, work colleague, or even a trained substance use counselor; attempt to establish contact with someone for the sake of combating negative feelings; avoid being with others who partake in drug use or heavy drinking, seeking spiritual guidance if necessary; and set goals for 2021. For more information about Tigger House Foundation and the services provided, go to tiggerhouse.org.

“Addiction shatters lives. It also shatters our society, our economy, and our social infrastructure. Addiction wrecks homes, breaks hearts, and ruins families. Tigger House Foundation is proud to have the reigning Mrs. New Jersey supporting our mission to fight this pandemic. Kristina has been a supporter of Tigger House Foundation since our inception in 2014 and is an active member of our Ambassadors program. She is setting an example for the youth of today, and we are grateful to have her in our corner,” said Carla Scarabino, Chief Development Officer, Tigger House Foundation.

Additional information on Drug Addiction:

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.

More than 67,367 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018.

New Jersey reported 3,021 drug overdose deaths in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, NJ reported 2,320 overdose deaths, 147 of them from Monmouth County, according to njcares.gov.

About Kristina Henderson

The 29-year-old from Pine Beach, New Jersey, who grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey, will compete in Las Vegas for the National Mrs. American title in March 2021.

Henderson graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. She serves on the Girl Scouts of America's Phenomenal Women Under 40 Committee, where she inspires young girls to be leaders in the community.

Henderson is the Co-Founder of “The Giving Back Forum” - an event that brings together 65+ non-profits in the community to one space, where they can learn from one another, share resources, and promote awareness for their causes.