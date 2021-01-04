Structure Fire in the Chapel Hill section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 9:22p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to working structure reported by a neighbor at 248 Chapel Hill Road in the Chapel Hill section of Middletown Township. First Assistant Chief John Waltz confirmed flames were issuing from windows of the one-story ranch structure.

The occupant had evacuated the structure to a neighbor prior to fire department arrival. Fire Chief John Friedman requested additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. A 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 1,000’ away delivered water to the fire scene. Two initial 1 ¾” and a 2 ½” attack line were deployed to the interior of the structure. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied, unfortunately a family pet was unable to escape from the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Ventilation fans were employed to remove the smoke from the structure. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by Chief John Friedman at 10:15p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 11:27p.m.

Approximately 56 members from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Brevent Park, Community, Middletown Number 1, River Plaza Hose Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Ten Emergency Medical Service members from Leonardo, Middletown, and Port Monmouth Squads responded with three ambulances to provided assessment of the resident and firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief John Friedman.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer.