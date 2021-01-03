Monmouth County has 354 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 3, there are 354 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Jan 2-Jan Aberdeen: 908 904 Allenhurst: 47 46 Allentown: 58 57 Asbury Park: 844 840 Atlantic Highlands: 143 143 Avon-by-the-Sea: 93 93 Belmar: 245 242 Bradley Beach: 184 183 Brielle: 264 256 Colts Neck: 500 490 Deal: 182 181 Eatontown: 861 859 Englishtown: 123 121 Fair Haven: 222 220 Farmingdale: 66 66 Freehold Borough: 1010 998 Freehold Township: 1882 1876 Hazlet: 978 971 Highlands: 170 167 Holmdel: 783 781 Howell: 2632 2610 Interlaken: 49 48 Keansburg: 562 561 Keyport: 347 346 Lake Como: 85 85 Little Silver: 236 233 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2271 2251 Manalapan: 1917 1891 Manasquan: 223 220 Marlboro: 1754 1739 Matawan: 614 612 Middletown: 2979 2954 Millstone Township: 417 412 Monmouth Beach: 137 135 Neptune City: 250 245 Neptune Township: 1697 1681 Ocean: 1547 1539 Oceanport: 277 276 Red Bank: 1052 1046 Roosevelt: 28 28 Rumson: 277 275 Sea Bright: 79 75 Sea Girt: 110 109 Shrewsbury Borough: 272 269 Shrewsbury Township: 58 58 Spring Lake: 108 106 Spring Lake Heights: 197 194 Tinton Falls: 846 839 Union Beach: 233 230 Upper Freehold: 308 303 Wall: 1344 1333 West Long Branch: 643 639 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.