Monmouth County has 354 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 3, there are 354 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Jan    

2-Jan

Aberdeen:

908

904

Allenhurst:

47

46

Allentown:

58

57

Asbury Park:

844

840

Atlantic Highlands:

143

143

Avon-by-the-Sea:

93

93

Belmar:

245

242

Bradley Beach:

184

183

Brielle:

264

256

Colts Neck:

500

490

Deal:

182

181

Eatontown:

861

859

Englishtown:

123

121

Fair Haven:

222

220

Farmingdale:

66

66

Freehold Borough:

1010

998

Freehold Township:

1882

1876

Hazlet:

978

971

Highlands:

170

167

Holmdel:

783

781

Howell:

2632

2610

Interlaken:

49

48

Keansburg:

562

561

Keyport:

347

346

Lake Como:

85

85

Little Silver:

236

233

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2271

2251

Manalapan:

1917

1891

Manasquan:

223

220

Marlboro:

1754

1739

Matawan:

614

612

Middletown:

2979

2954

Millstone Township:

417

412

Monmouth Beach:

137

135

Neptune City:

250

245

Neptune Township:

1697

1681

Ocean:

1547

1539

Oceanport:

277

276

Red Bank:

1052

1046

Roosevelt:

28

28

Rumson:

277

275

Sea Bright:

79

75

Sea Girt:

110

109

Shrewsbury Borough:

272

269

Shrewsbury Township:

58

58

Spring Lake:

108

106

Spring Lake Heights:

197

194

Tinton Falls:

846

839

Union Beach:

233

230

Upper Freehold:

308

303

Wall:

1344

1333

West Long Branch:

643

639

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

