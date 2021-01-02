AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 473 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 2, there are 473 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Jan    

1-Jan

Aberdeen:

904

895

Allenhurst:

46

45

Allentown:

57

56

Asbury Park:

840

833

Atlantic Highlands:

143

140

Avon-by-the-Sea:

93

90

Belmar:

242

237

Bradley Beach:

183

181

Brielle:

256

251

Colts Neck:

490

483

Deal:

181

180

Eatontown:

859

855

Englishtown:

121

118

Fair Haven:

220

217

Farmingdale:

66

65

Freehold Borough:

998

978

Freehold Township:

1876

1856

Hazlet:

971

963

Highlands:

167

164

Holmdel:

781

766

Howell:

2610

2586

Interlaken:

48

48

Keansburg:

561

553

Keyport:

346

343

Lake Como:

85

84

Little Silver:

233

233

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2251

2220

Manalapan:

1891

1860

Manasquan:

220

215

Marlboro:

1739

1718

Matawan:

612

606

Middletown:

2954

2916

Millstone Township:

412

404

Monmouth Beach:

135

133

Neptune City:

245

245

Neptune Township:

1681

1655

Ocean:

1539

1520

Oceanport:

276

275

Red Bank:

1046

1023

Roosevelt:

28

28

Rumson:

275

270

Sea Bright:

75

74

Sea Girt:

109

108

Shrewsbury Borough:

269

267

Shrewsbury Township:

58

58

Spring Lake:

106

104

Spring Lake Heights:

194

192

Tinton Falls:

839

832

Union Beach:

230

228

Upper Freehold:

303

299

Wall:

1333

1320

West Long Branch:

639

634

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

