Monmouth County has 473 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 2, there are 473 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 7 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Jan 1-Jan Aberdeen: 904 895 Allenhurst: 46 45 Allentown: 57 56 Asbury Park: 840 833 Atlantic Highlands: 143 140 Avon-by-the-Sea: 93 90 Belmar: 242 237 Bradley Beach: 183 181 Brielle: 256 251 Colts Neck: 490 483 Deal: 181 180 Eatontown: 859 855 Englishtown: 121 118 Fair Haven: 220 217 Farmingdale: 66 65 Freehold Borough: 998 978 Freehold Township: 1876 1856 Hazlet: 971 963 Highlands: 167 164 Holmdel: 781 766 Howell: 2610 2586 Interlaken: 48 48 Keansburg: 561 553 Keyport: 346 343 Lake Como: 85 84 Little Silver: 233 233 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2251 2220 Manalapan: 1891 1860 Manasquan: 220 215 Marlboro: 1739 1718 Matawan: 612 606 Middletown: 2954 2916 Millstone Township: 412 404 Monmouth Beach: 135 133 Neptune City: 245 245 Neptune Township: 1681 1655 Ocean: 1539 1520 Oceanport: 276 275 Red Bank: 1046 1023 Roosevelt: 28 28 Rumson: 275 270 Sea Bright: 75 74 Sea Girt: 109 108 Shrewsbury Borough: 269 267 Shrewsbury Township: 58 58 Spring Lake: 106 104 Spring Lake Heights: 194 192 Tinton Falls: 839 832 Union Beach: 230 228 Upper Freehold: 303 299 Wall: 1333 1320 West Long Branch: 639 634 Unknown: 0 0

