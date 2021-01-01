Monmouth County has 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 1, there are 493 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
1-Jan
|
31-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
895
|
875
|
Allenhurst:
|
45
|
44
|
Allentown:
|
56
|
55
|
Asbury Park:
|
833
|
820
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
140
|
138
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
90
|
89
|
Belmar:
|
237
|
230
|
Bradley Beach:
|
181
|
176
|
Brielle:
|
251
|
246
|
Colts Neck:
|
483
|
473
|
Deal:
|
180
|
178
|
Eatontown:
|
855
|
836
|
Englishtown:
|
118
|
117
|
Fair Haven:
|
217
|
213
|
Farmingdale:
|
65
|
64
|
Freehold Borough:
|
978
|
965
|
Freehold Township:
|
1856
|
1823
|
Hazlet:
|
963
|
945
|
Highlands:
|
164
|
161
|
Holmdel:
|
766
|
752
|
Howell:
|
2586
|
2536
|
Interlaken:
|
48
|
48
|
Keansburg:
|
553
|
538
|
Keyport:
|
343
|
331
|
Lake Como:
|
84
|
82
|
Little Silver:
|
233
|
226
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2220
|
2168
|
Manalapan:
|
1860
|
1817
|
Manasquan:
|
215
|
215
|
Marlboro:
|
1718
|
1693
|
Matawan:
|
606
|
599
|
Middletown:
|
2916
|
2849
|
Millstone Township:
|
404
|
391
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
133
|
129
|
Neptune City:
|
245
|
238
|
Neptune Township:
|
1655
|
1613
|
Ocean:
|
1520
|
1484
|
Oceanport:
|
275
|
273
|
Red Bank:
|
1023
|
1010
|
Roosevelt:
|
28
|
27
|
Rumson:
|
270
|
265
|
Sea Bright:
|
74
|
73
|
Sea Girt:
|
108
|
107
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
267
|
262
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
58
|
57
|
Spring Lake:
|
104
|
102
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
192
|
184
|
Tinton Falls:
|
832
|
826
|
Union Beach:
|
228
|
224
|
Upper Freehold:
|
299
|
295
|
Wall:
|
1320
|
1296
|
West Long Branch:
|
634
|
626
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.