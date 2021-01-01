Monmouth County has 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 1, there are 493 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Jan 31-Dec Aberdeen: 895 875 Allenhurst: 45 44 Allentown: 56 55 Asbury Park: 833 820 Atlantic Highlands: 140 138 Avon-by-the-Sea: 90 89 Belmar: 237 230 Bradley Beach: 181 176 Brielle: 251 246 Colts Neck: 483 473 Deal: 180 178 Eatontown: 855 836 Englishtown: 118 117 Fair Haven: 217 213 Farmingdale: 65 64 Freehold Borough: 978 965 Freehold Township: 1856 1823 Hazlet: 963 945 Highlands: 164 161 Holmdel: 766 752 Howell: 2586 2536 Interlaken: 48 48 Keansburg: 553 538 Keyport: 343 331 Lake Como: 84 82 Little Silver: 233 226 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2220 2168 Manalapan: 1860 1817 Manasquan: 215 215 Marlboro: 1718 1693 Matawan: 606 599 Middletown: 2916 2849 Millstone Township: 404 391 Monmouth Beach: 133 129 Neptune City: 245 238 Neptune Township: 1655 1613 Ocean: 1520 1484 Oceanport: 275 273 Red Bank: 1023 1010 Roosevelt: 28 27 Rumson: 270 265 Sea Bright: 74 73 Sea Girt: 108 107 Shrewsbury Borough: 267 262 Shrewsbury Township: 58 57 Spring Lake: 104 102 Spring Lake Heights: 192 184 Tinton Falls: 832 826 Union Beach: 228 224 Upper Freehold: 299 295 Wall: 1320 1296 West Long Branch: 634 626 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.