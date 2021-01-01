AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 1, there are 493 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Jan     

31-Dec

Aberdeen:

895

875

Allenhurst:

45

44

Allentown:

56

55

Asbury Park:

833

820

Atlantic Highlands:

140

138

Avon-by-the-Sea:

90

89

Belmar:

237

230

Bradley Beach:

181

176

Brielle:

251

246

Colts Neck:

483

473

Deal:

180

178

Eatontown:

855

836

Englishtown:

118

117

Fair Haven:

217

213

Farmingdale:

65

64

Freehold Borough:

978

965

Freehold Township:

1856

1823

Hazlet:

963

945

Highlands:

164

161

Holmdel:

766

752

Howell:

2586

2536

Interlaken:

48

48

Keansburg:

553

538

Keyport:

343

331

Lake Como:

84

82

Little Silver:

233

226

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2220

2168

Manalapan:

1860

1817

Manasquan:

215

215

Marlboro:

1718

1693

Matawan:

606

599

Middletown:

2916

2849

Millstone Township:

404

391

Monmouth Beach:

133

129

Neptune City:

245

238

Neptune Township:

1655

1613

Ocean:

1520

1484

Oceanport:

275

273

Red Bank:

1023

1010

Roosevelt:

28

27

Rumson:

270

265

Sea Bright:

74

73

Sea Girt:

108

107

Shrewsbury Borough:

267

262

Shrewsbury Township:

58

57

Spring Lake:

104

102

Spring Lake Heights:

192

184

Tinton Falls:

832

826

Union Beach:

228

224

Upper Freehold:

299

295

Wall:

1320

1296

West Long Branch:

634

626

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.