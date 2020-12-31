AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 448 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 31, there are 448 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming. 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Dec

30-Dec

Aberdeen:

875

864

Allenhurst:

44

43

Allentown:

55

54

Asbury Park:

820

810

Atlantic Highlands:

138

135

Avon-by-the-Sea:

89

86

Belmar:

230

227

Bradley Beach:

176

175

Brielle:

246

242

Colts Neck:

473

462

Deal:

178

176

Eatontown:

836

828

Englishtown:

117

116

Fair Haven:

213

212

Farmingdale:

64

64

Freehold Borough:

965

954

Freehold Township:

1823

1796

Hazlet:

945

930

Highlands:

161

160

Holmdel:

752

738

Howell:

2536

2503

Interlaken:

48

46

Keansburg:

538

524

Keyport:

331

327

Lake Como:

82

81

Little Silver:

226

218

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2168

2132

Manalapan:

1817

1791

Manasquan:

215

209

Marlboro:

1693

1660

Matawan:

599

593

Middletown:

2849

2811

Millstone Township:

391

384

Monmouth Beach:

129

127

Neptune City:

238

235

Neptune Township:

1613

1587

Ocean:

1484

1463

Oceanport:

273

270

Red Bank:

1010

1001

Roosevelt:

27

27

Rumson:

265

264

Sea Bright:

73

71

Sea Girt:

107

105

Shrewsbury Borough:

262

256

Shrewsbury Township:

57

57

Spring Lake:

102

102

Spring Lake Heights:

184

182

Tinton Falls:

826

817

Union Beach:

224

220

Upper Freehold:

295

294

Wall:

1296

1277

West Long Branch:

626

623

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

