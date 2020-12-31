Monmouth County has 448 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 31, there are 448 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Dec 30-Dec Aberdeen: 875 864 Allenhurst: 44 43 Allentown: 55 54 Asbury Park: 820 810 Atlantic Highlands: 138 135 Avon-by-the-Sea: 89 86 Belmar: 230 227 Bradley Beach: 176 175 Brielle: 246 242 Colts Neck: 473 462 Deal: 178 176 Eatontown: 836 828 Englishtown: 117 116 Fair Haven: 213 212 Farmingdale: 64 64 Freehold Borough: 965 954 Freehold Township: 1823 1796 Hazlet: 945 930 Highlands: 161 160 Holmdel: 752 738 Howell: 2536 2503 Interlaken: 48 46 Keansburg: 538 524 Keyport: 331 327 Lake Como: 82 81 Little Silver: 226 218 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2168 2132 Manalapan: 1817 1791 Manasquan: 215 209 Marlboro: 1693 1660 Matawan: 599 593 Middletown: 2849 2811 Millstone Township: 391 384 Monmouth Beach: 129 127 Neptune City: 238 235 Neptune Township: 1613 1587 Ocean: 1484 1463 Oceanport: 273 270 Red Bank: 1010 1001 Roosevelt: 27 27 Rumson: 265 264 Sea Bright: 73 71 Sea Girt: 107 105 Shrewsbury Borough: 262 256 Shrewsbury Township: 57 57 Spring Lake: 102 102 Spring Lake Heights: 184 182 Tinton Falls: 826 817 Union Beach: 224 220 Upper Freehold: 295 294 Wall: 1296 1277 West Long Branch: 626 623 Unknown: 0 0

