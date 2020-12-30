Monmouth County has 359 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 30, there are 359 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Dec 29-Dec Aberdeen: 864 851 Allenhurst: 43 43 Allentown: 54 52 Asbury Park: 810 804 Atlantic Highlands: 135 133 Avon-by-the-Sea: 86 85 Belmar: 227 221 Bradley Beach: 175 175 Brielle: 242 238 Colts Neck: 462 454 Deal: 176 175 Eatontown: 828 821 Englishtown: 116 115 Fair Haven: 212 208 Farmingdale: 64 63 Freehold Borough: 954 940 Freehold Township: 1796 1771 Hazlet: 930 916 Highlands: 160 157 Holmdel: 738 734 Howell: 2503 2469 Interlaken: 46 46 Keansburg: 524 516 Keyport: 327 324 Lake Como: 81 81 Little Silver: 218 217 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2132 2109 Manalapan: 1791 1772 Manasquan: 209 207 Marlboro: 1660 1637 Matawan: 593 588 Middletown: 2811 2773 Millstone Township: 384 372 Monmouth Beach: 127 125 Neptune City: 235 233 Neptune Township: 1587 1575 Ocean: 1463 1453 Oceanport: 270 268 Red Bank: 1001 994 Roosevelt: 27 27 Rumson: 264 261 Sea Bright: 71 71 Sea Girt: 105 105 Shrewsbury Borough: 256 249 Shrewsbury Township: 57 52 Spring Lake: 102 100 Spring Lake Heights: 182 180 Tinton Falls: 817 807 Union Beach: 220 215 Upper Freehold: 294 293 Wall: 1277 1254 West Long Branch: 623 619 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.