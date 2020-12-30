AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 359 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 30, there are 359 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Dec    

29-Dec

Aberdeen:

864

851

Allenhurst:

43

43

Allentown:

54

52

Asbury Park:

810

804

Atlantic Highlands:

135

133

Avon-by-the-Sea:

86

85

Belmar:

227

221

Bradley Beach:

175

175

Brielle:

242

238

Colts Neck:

462

454

Deal:

176

175

Eatontown:

828

821

Englishtown:

116

115

Fair Haven:

212

208

Farmingdale:

64

63

Freehold Borough:

954

940

Freehold Township:

1796

1771

Hazlet:

930

916

Highlands:

160

157

Holmdel:

738

734

Howell:

2503

2469

Interlaken:

46

46

Keansburg:

524

516

Keyport:

327

324

Lake Como:

81

81

Little Silver:

218

217

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2132

2109

Manalapan:

1791

1772

Manasquan:

209

207

Marlboro:

1660

1637

Matawan:

593

588

Middletown:

2811

2773

Millstone Township:

384

372

Monmouth Beach:

127

125

Neptune City:

235

233

Neptune Township:

1587

1575

Ocean:

1463

1453

Oceanport:

270

268

Red Bank:

1001

994

Roosevelt:

27

27

Rumson:

264

261

Sea Bright:

71

71

Sea Girt:

105

105

Shrewsbury Borough:

256

249

Shrewsbury Township:

57

52

Spring Lake:

102

100

Spring Lake Heights:

182

180

Tinton Falls:

817

807

Union Beach:

220

215

Upper Freehold:

294

293

Wall:

1277

1254

West Long Branch:

623

619

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.