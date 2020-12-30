Monmouth County has 359 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 30, there are 359 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents, healthcare works and first responders in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
30-Dec
|
29-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
864
|
851
|
Allenhurst:
|
43
|
43
|
Allentown:
|
54
|
52
|
Asbury Park:
|
810
|
804
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
135
|
133
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
86
|
85
|
Belmar:
|
227
|
221
|
Bradley Beach:
|
175
|
175
|
Brielle:
|
242
|
238
|
Colts Neck:
|
462
|
454
|
Deal:
|
176
|
175
|
Eatontown:
|
828
|
821
|
Englishtown:
|
116
|
115
|
Fair Haven:
|
212
|
208
|
Farmingdale:
|
64
|
63
|
Freehold Borough:
|
954
|
940
|
Freehold Township:
|
1796
|
1771
|
Hazlet:
|
930
|
916
|
Highlands:
|
160
|
157
|
Holmdel:
|
738
|
734
|
Howell:
|
2503
|
2469
|
Interlaken:
|
46
|
46
|
Keansburg:
|
524
|
516
|
Keyport:
|
327
|
324
|
Lake Como:
|
81
|
81
|
Little Silver:
|
218
|
217
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2132
|
2109
|
Manalapan:
|
1791
|
1772
|
Manasquan:
|
209
|
207
|
Marlboro:
|
1660
|
1637
|
Matawan:
|
593
|
588
|
Middletown:
|
2811
|
2773
|
Millstone Township:
|
384
|
372
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
127
|
125
|
Neptune City:
|
235
|
233
|
Neptune Township:
|
1587
|
1575
|
Ocean:
|
1463
|
1453
|
Oceanport:
|
270
|
268
|
Red Bank:
|
1001
|
994
|
Roosevelt:
|
27
|
27
|
Rumson:
|
264
|
261
|
Sea Bright:
|
71
|
71
|
Sea Girt:
|
105
|
105
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
256
|
249
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
57
|
52
|
Spring Lake:
|
102
|
100
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
182
|
180
|
Tinton Falls:
|
817
|
807
|
Union Beach:
|
220
|
215
|
Upper Freehold:
|
294
|
293
|
Wall:
|
1277
|
1254
|
West Long Branch:
|
623
|
619
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.