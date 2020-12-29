AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 375 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 29, there are 375 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66. There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing site.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming. 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows

 

29-Dec    

28-Dec

Aberdeen:

851

838

Allenhurst:

43

43

Allentown:

52

52

Asbury Park:

804

798

Atlantic Highlands:

133

131

Avon-by-the-Sea:

85

85

Belmar:

221

220

Bradley Beach:

175

176

Brielle:

238

229

Colts Neck:

454

448

Deal:

175

173

Eatontown:

821

816

Englishtown:

115

115

Fair Haven:

208

202

Farmingdale:

63

62

Freehold Borough:

940

934

Freehold Township:

1771

1740

Hazlet:

916

904

Highlands:

157

155

Holmdel:

734

731

Howell:

2469

2431

Interlaken:

46

45

Keansburg:

516

520

Keyport:

324

322

Lake Como:

81

79

Little Silver:

217

216

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2109

2078

Manalapan:

1772

1743

Manasquan:

207

204

Marlboro:

1637

1623

Matawan:

588

584

Middletown:

2773

2740

Millstone Township:

372

360

Monmouth Beach:

125

124

Neptune City:

233

230

Neptune Township:

1575

1557

Ocean:

1453

1441

Oceanport:

268

264

Red Bank:

994

993

Roosevelt:

27

27

Rumson:

261

259

Sea Bright:

71

71

Sea Girt:

105

103

Shrewsbury Borough:

249

247

Shrewsbury Township:

52

52

Spring Lake:

100

100

Spring Lake Heights:

180

176

Tinton Falls:

807

788

Union Beach:

215

211

Upper Freehold:

293

287

Wall:

1254

1235

West Long Branch:

619

618

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

