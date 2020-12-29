Monmouth County has 375 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 29, there are 375 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66. There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing site.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows

29-Dec 28-Dec Aberdeen: 851 838 Allenhurst: 43 43 Allentown: 52 52 Asbury Park: 804 798 Atlantic Highlands: 133 131 Avon-by-the-Sea: 85 85 Belmar: 221 220 Bradley Beach: 175 176 Brielle: 238 229 Colts Neck: 454 448 Deal: 175 173 Eatontown: 821 816 Englishtown: 115 115 Fair Haven: 208 202 Farmingdale: 63 62 Freehold Borough: 940 934 Freehold Township: 1771 1740 Hazlet: 916 904 Highlands: 157 155 Holmdel: 734 731 Howell: 2469 2431 Interlaken: 46 45 Keansburg: 516 520 Keyport: 324 322 Lake Como: 81 79 Little Silver: 217 216 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2109 2078 Manalapan: 1772 1743 Manasquan: 207 204 Marlboro: 1637 1623 Matawan: 588 584 Middletown: 2773 2740 Millstone Township: 372 360 Monmouth Beach: 125 124 Neptune City: 233 230 Neptune Township: 1575 1557 Ocean: 1453 1441 Oceanport: 268 264 Red Bank: 994 993 Roosevelt: 27 27 Rumson: 261 259 Sea Bright: 71 71 Sea Girt: 105 103 Shrewsbury Borough: 249 247 Shrewsbury Township: 52 52 Spring Lake: 100 100 Spring Lake Heights: 180 176 Tinton Falls: 807 788 Union Beach: 215 211 Upper Freehold: 293 287 Wall: 1254 1235 West Long Branch: 619 618 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.