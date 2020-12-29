Tony Perry Expected to Serve as Mayor for Third Consecutive Year

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – When the Township reorganizes at its virtual meeting on Sunday, January 3rd, the governing body is expected to elect Tony Perry to serve as Mayor for the third consecutive year. This is the first time in over 45 years that a mayor has served three years in a row since Mayor Thomas J. Lynch (1972-1974). Rick Hibell is anticipated to be chosen as Deputy Mayor, which will be his first time serving in this role.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as Mayor over the last two years and I look forward to continuing the important work that is ongoing in 2021,” said Mayor Tony Perry.

“Despite COVID-19, this Township Committee did not slow down on any of the initiatives and projects we started in 2019 and early 2020, and as we begin to emerge from this pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to provide our residents with innovative solutions which will keep Middletown a great place to live and raise a family," continued Mayor Perry. He added, “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues on the Committee for their leadership and trust to once again serve as your Mayor.”

Rick Hibell was appointed to the Middletown Township Committee in 2018. He is the owner of a thriving marine construction company based in Middletown and has played a key role in ensuring the Township's fiscal responsibility due to his business expertise. Committeeman Hibell has also served as a member of the Middletown Township Planning Board and is a second generation Fire Chief and Life Member of the Middletown Township Fire Department.

"I’m honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as Deputy Mayor in 2021," said Committeeman Hibell. "I look forward to working alongside Mayor Perry and the Township Committee to continue providing sound fiscal policies as well as initiatives that will contribute to the betterment of our community.”

Despite the setbacks created by the pandemic, years of financial discipline enabled the Township to survive a brutally unexpected year. Several accomplishments included completing the turf fields at Nut Swamp Elementary School and Normandy Park, moving forward with the Belford Redevelopment Plan, and providing environmental leadership for the State of New Jersey through its Recycling Education Campaign.

Middletown’s Virtual Reorganization Meeting on Sunday, January 3rd at 10 a.m. will be live streamed via Webex Event Center from the Courtroom at Town Hall. Committeewoman Patricia Snell and newly-elected Ryan Clarke will also be sworn in at Sunday’s meeting to serve their respective three-year terms. Visit www.middletownnj.org for more information.