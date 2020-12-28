Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 28, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 30,591. As of Dec. 28, there are 465 hospitalized, 76 in intensive care (ICU) and 64 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on the following days:

Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area, 120 County Road 522.

Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66.

There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing sites.

MCHD has administered 8,056 tests, with 567 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Dec 27-Dec Aberdeen: 838 836 Allenhurst: 43 41 Allentown: 52 52 Asbury Park: 798 795 Atlantic Highlands: 131 131 Avon-by-the-Sea: 85 84 Belmar: 220 216 Bradley Beach: 176 175 Brielle: 229 225 Colts Neck: 448 445 Deal: 173 174 Eatontown: 816 815 Englishtown: 115 113 Fair Haven: 202 201 Farmingdale: 62 62 Freehold Borough: 934 925 Freehold Township: 1740 1730 Hazlet: 904 895 Highlands: 155 152 Holmdel: 731 725 Howell: 2431 2417 Interlaken: 45 45 Keansburg: 520 518 Keyport: 322 319 Lake Como: 79 79 Little Silver: 216 214 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2078 2073 Manalapan: 1743 1733 Manasquan: 204 203 Marlboro: 1623 1616 Matawan: 584 580 Middletown: 2740 2705 Millstone Township: 360 359 Monmouth Beach: 124 122 Neptune City: 230 228 Neptune Township: 1557 1552 Ocean: 1441 1438 Oceanport: 264 263 Red Bank: 993 991 Roosevelt: 27 27 Rumson: 259 255 Sea Bright: 71 71 Sea Girt: 103 103 Shrewsbury Borough: 247 246 Shrewsbury Township: 52 52 Spring Lake: 100 99 Spring Lake Heights: 176 171 Tinton Falls: 788 781 Union Beach: 211 204 Upper Freehold: 287 286 Wall: 1235 1223 West Long Branch: 618 613 Unknown: 0 0

