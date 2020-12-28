AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 28, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 30,591. As of Dec. 28, there are 465 hospitalized, 76 in intensive care (ICU) and 64 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on the following days:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area, 120 County Road 522.
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66.

There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing sites.

MCHD has administered 8,056 tests, with 567 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Dec    

27-Dec

Aberdeen:

838

836

Allenhurst:

43

41

Allentown:

52

52

Asbury Park:

798

795

Atlantic Highlands:

131

131

Avon-by-the-Sea:

85

84

Belmar:

220

216

Bradley Beach:

176

175

Brielle:

229

225

Colts Neck:

448

445

Deal:

173

174

Eatontown:

816

815

Englishtown:

115

113

Fair Haven:

202

201

Farmingdale:

62

62

Freehold Borough:

934

925

Freehold Township:

1740

1730

Hazlet:

904

895

Highlands:

155

152

Holmdel:

731

725

Howell:

2431

2417

Interlaken:

45

45

Keansburg:

520

518

Keyport:

322

319

Lake Como:

79

79

Little Silver:

216

214

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2078

2073

Manalapan:

1743

1733

Manasquan:

204

203

Marlboro:

1623

1616

Matawan:

584

580

Middletown:

2740

2705

Millstone Township:

360

359

Monmouth Beach:

124

122

Neptune City:

230

228

Neptune Township:

1557

1552

Ocean:

1441

1438

Oceanport:

264

263

Red Bank:

993

991

Roosevelt:

27

27

Rumson:

259

255

Sea Bright:

71

71

Sea Girt:

103

103

Shrewsbury Borough:

247

246

Shrewsbury Township:

52

52

Spring Lake:

100

99

Spring Lake Heights:

176

171

Tinton Falls:

788

781

Union Beach:

211

204

Upper Freehold:

287

286

Wall:

1235

1223

West Long Branch:

618

613

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

