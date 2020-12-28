Red Bank Public Library is Figuring out this New World

RED BANK, NJ - Happy New Year from the Red Bank Public Library!

While the Library will be open for Curbside Pickup at its normal hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week, we only have one event occurring (Story Time is still on for Tuesday at 10:30 AM!), and we'll be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, so we thought we'd take a moment to thank our patrons and the Red Bank community for their continued support in 2020.

This year was uniquely difficult for the Library -- we, like so many members of our community, suddenly found ourselves working from home and relying far more on our website, our email, and on social media than we ever had before. Suddenly, all of our programs had to be held over YouTube, Facebook, or Zoom, and midway through the year, we had to figure out how we could continue to check out materials to the public while not having any physical contact. For a few months, we were able to be open to the public at a limited capacity, but this too was difficult, as we could not help patrons as extensively as we did before the shutdown because of social distancing requirements. And then, even those limited services had to be stopped as a result of the second wave of the pandemic.

We are, of course, very happy with what we've still been able to provide:

298 remote programs attended or viewed 59,000 times.

2,433 items circulated through curbside.

43 staff blog posts and a website that's been viewed 62,000 times.

The " Red Bank, Always Beautiful " photo contest.

Social media pages ( Facebook and Instagram ) that have served both as program venues and as resource centers for the community, and which regularly reach a combined audience of 3,400 people.

Free wireless extended around our building, including at our beautiful backyard picnic tables.

We also became a Candid Library , meaning we can help connect non-profits and individuals with grants, scholarships, fellowships, and rewards.

With all of that said, we have had to constantly readjust our rules and procedures to fit the constantly changing nature of this pandemic, and our patrons have shown an enormous amount of patience with us over the past year as we've tried to figure this new world out.

At New Year's, as we remember the family and friends we've lost this year, and look ahead to next year's challenges, we are aware of just how lucky we've been to get to work at the Red Bank Public Library. So we'd like to offer an enormous thank you to our patrons, to our Board of Trustees, and to our community as a whole for being patient with us during this strange and stressful time. It has been a uniquely rewarding experience to try and serve our community during a uniquely terrible time, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to have done so.

Thank you, Red Bank. Good luck in the New Year -- we look forward to seeing your faces once again, and we hope everyone stays healthy and safe until we can do so.





