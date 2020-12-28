You Can Help Make Traveling in Monmouth County Easier

Provide Your Input on Visiting Popular County Destinations

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ –Traveling in and around Monmouth County year-round could be easier in the future with the help of residents and visitors alike. The Monmouth County Department of Planning, in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), announced a study today called Monmouth Within Reach to gather public input and develop strategies and best practices for managing travel demand. The goal of the study is to make it easier for people to get where they need and want to go in the County. Visit www.MonmouthWithinReach.com to learn more about the study and provide input.

“This project is going to develop strategies and best practices to reduce congestion related to tourism and events by using the resources we have to more effectively manage the demands on our transportation network,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Department who represents the County on the NJTPA Board of Trustees.

Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Planning added, “We are hopeful that high levels of community involvement from residents and visitors can enable us to formulate recommendations that will make traveling in the County on heavy travel days smoother for everyone.”

The Monmouth Within Reach study is being led by transportation planners from Monmouth County and the NJTPA, with professional assistance from Stantec and Stokes Creative Group, Inc.

It is also important to note that this study was approved for federal funding in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The study team recognizes that the pandemic has impacted the public’s ability to attend events in 2020. The team is using transportation data from 2019 to review congestion levels related to tourism and events and looks forward to an appropriate time for the study’s recommendations to be implemented when tourism and event attendance returns to normal.

Please visit the project website, www.MonmouthWithinReach.com, to review frequently asked questions, and take the Community Input Survey to share how you travel throughout Monmouth County, identify what areas of concern you see, and the improvements you recommend. The survey results will be used to help develop potential strategies for the future.