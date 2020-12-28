Hotel Tides Hosts Drive for Fulfill's Food Bank

Asbury Park, NJ - Beginning Wednesday, January 6, 2021 the Hotel Tides will be hosting a food drive to benefit Fulfill. The drive will run for two weeks, ending on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

During this time of Covid and rampant food insecurity, the mission of Fulfill has become that much more important.

Most needed items include; canned tuna, chicken or salmon (in water), canned vegetables, brown, wild or white rice, peanut butter & jelly, pasta, canned beans, lentils or peas, unsalted nuts and more. Items may be dropped off Thursday-Sunday from the hours of 4pm-10pm.

"This has become an annual tradition for us, and it is apparent that this year it more necessary than normal. We hope you will join us in fighting the fight against hunger." - Ryan Jimenez, General Manager, the Hotel Tides

The Hotel Tides is located at 408 7th Ave., Asbury Park.

Please contact Ryan Jimenez at 732-897-7744 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like more information regarding this event.