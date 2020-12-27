AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 220 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 27, there are 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Dec    

26-Dec

Aberdeen:

836

833

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

52

51

Asbury Park:

795

791

Atlantic Highlands:

131

130

Avon-by-the-Sea:

84

82

Belmar:

216

215

Bradley Beach:

175

171

Brielle:

225

225

Colts Neck:

445

440

Deal:

174

173

Eatontown:

815

807

Englishtown:

113

113

Fair Haven:

201

198

Farmingdale:

62

61

Freehold Borough:

925

914

Freehold Township:

1730

1705

Hazlet:

895

892

Highlands:

152

150

Holmdel:

725

719

Howell:

2417

2387

Interlaken:

45

44

Keansburg:

518

517

Keyport:

319

316

Lake Como:

79

78

Little Silver:

214

213

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2073

2054

Manalapan:

1733

1725

Manasquan:

203

203

Marlboro:

1616

1602

Matawan:

580

575

Middletown:

2705

2685

Millstone Township:

359

351

Monmouth Beach:

122

120

Neptune City:

228

225

Neptune Township:

1552

1530

Ocean:

1438

1431

Oceanport:

263

260

Red Bank:

991

982

Roosevelt:

27

24

Rumson:

255

254

Sea Bright:

71

70

Sea Girt:

103

103

Shrewsbury Borough:

246

244

Shrewsbury Township:

52

51

Spring Lake:

99

98

Spring Lake Heights:

171

169

Tinton Falls:

781

775

Union Beach:

204

205

Upper Freehold:

286

284

Wall:

1223

1206

West Long Branch:

613

611

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

