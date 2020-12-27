Monmouth County has 220 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 27, there are 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Dec 26-Dec Aberdeen: 836 833 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 52 51 Asbury Park: 795 791 Atlantic Highlands: 131 130 Avon-by-the-Sea: 84 82 Belmar: 216 215 Bradley Beach: 175 171 Brielle: 225 225 Colts Neck: 445 440 Deal: 174 173 Eatontown: 815 807 Englishtown: 113 113 Fair Haven: 201 198 Farmingdale: 62 61 Freehold Borough: 925 914 Freehold Township: 1730 1705 Hazlet: 895 892 Highlands: 152 150 Holmdel: 725 719 Howell: 2417 2387 Interlaken: 45 44 Keansburg: 518 517 Keyport: 319 316 Lake Como: 79 78 Little Silver: 214 213 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2073 2054 Manalapan: 1733 1725 Manasquan: 203 203 Marlboro: 1616 1602 Matawan: 580 575 Middletown: 2705 2685 Millstone Township: 359 351 Monmouth Beach: 122 120 Neptune City: 228 225 Neptune Township: 1552 1530 Ocean: 1438 1431 Oceanport: 263 260 Red Bank: 991 982 Roosevelt: 27 24 Rumson: 255 254 Sea Bright: 71 70 Sea Girt: 103 103 Shrewsbury Borough: 246 244 Shrewsbury Township: 52 51 Spring Lake: 99 98 Spring Lake Heights: 171 169 Tinton Falls: 781 775 Union Beach: 204 205 Upper Freehold: 286 284 Wall: 1223 1206 West Long Branch: 613 611 Unknown: 0 0

