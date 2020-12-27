Monmouth County has 220 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 27, there are 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
27-Dec
|
26-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
836
|
833
|
Allenhurst:
|
41
|
41
|
Allentown:
|
52
|
51
|
Asbury Park:
|
795
|
791
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
131
|
130
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
84
|
82
|
Belmar:
|
216
|
215
|
Bradley Beach:
|
175
|
171
|
Brielle:
|
225
|
225
|
Colts Neck:
|
445
|
440
|
Deal:
|
174
|
173
|
Eatontown:
|
815
|
807
|
Englishtown:
|
113
|
113
|
Fair Haven:
|
201
|
198
|
Farmingdale:
|
62
|
61
|
Freehold Borough:
|
925
|
914
|
Freehold Township:
|
1730
|
1705
|
Hazlet:
|
895
|
892
|
Highlands:
|
152
|
150
|
Holmdel:
|
725
|
719
|
Howell:
|
2417
|
2387
|
Interlaken:
|
45
|
44
|
Keansburg:
|
518
|
517
|
Keyport:
|
319
|
316
|
Lake Como:
|
79
|
78
|
Little Silver:
|
214
|
213
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2073
|
2054
|
Manalapan:
|
1733
|
1725
|
Manasquan:
|
203
|
203
|
Marlboro:
|
1616
|
1602
|
Matawan:
|
580
|
575
|
Middletown:
|
2705
|
2685
|
Millstone Township:
|
359
|
351
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
122
|
120
|
Neptune City:
|
228
|
225
|
Neptune Township:
|
1552
|
1530
|
Ocean:
|
1438
|
1431
|
Oceanport:
|
263
|
260
|
Red Bank:
|
991
|
982
|
Roosevelt:
|
27
|
24
|
Rumson:
|
255
|
254
|
Sea Bright:
|
71
|
70
|
Sea Girt:
|
103
|
103
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
246
|
244
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
52
|
51
|
Spring Lake:
|
99
|
98
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
171
|
169
|
Tinton Falls:
|
781
|
775
|
Union Beach:
|
204
|
205
|
Upper Freehold:
|
286
|
284
|
Wall:
|
1223
|
1206
|
West Long Branch:
|
613
|
611
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.