AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 267 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 26, there are 267 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Dec     

25-Dec

Aberdeen:

833

831

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

51

51

Asbury Park:

791

788

Atlantic Highlands:

130

129

Avon-by-the-Sea:

82

80

Belmar:

215

213

Bradley Beach:

171

170

Brielle:

225

224

Colts Neck:

440

435

Deal:

173

170

Eatontown:

807

802

Englishtown:

113

111

Fair Haven:

198

196

Farmingdale:

61

60

Freehold Borough:

914

908

Freehold Township:

1705

1692

Hazlet:

892

877

Highlands:

150

149

Holmdel:

719

718

Howell:

2387

2364

Interlaken:

44

44

Keansburg:

517

514

Keyport:

316

311

Lake Como:

78

78

Little Silver:

213

213

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2054

2044

Manalapan:

1725

1714

Manasquan:

203

199

Marlboro:

1602

1589

Matawan:

575

570

Middletown:

2685

2660

Millstone Township:

351

349

Monmouth Beach:

120

117

Neptune City:

225

223

Neptune Township:

1530

1516

Ocean:

1431

1418

Oceanport:

260

259

Red Bank:

982

976

Roosevelt:

24

24

Rumson:

254

254

Sea Bright:

70

70

Sea Girt:

103

102

Shrewsbury Borough:

244

240

Shrewsbury Township:

51

50

Spring Lake:

98

97

Spring Lake Heights:

169

168

Tinton Falls:

775

768

Union Beach:

205

204

Upper Freehold:

284

281

Wall:

1206

1192

West Long Branch:

611

609

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.