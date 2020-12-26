Monmouth County has 267 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 26, there are 267 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Dec 25-Dec Aberdeen: 833 831 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 51 51 Asbury Park: 791 788 Atlantic Highlands: 130 129 Avon-by-the-Sea: 82 80 Belmar: 215 213 Bradley Beach: 171 170 Brielle: 225 224 Colts Neck: 440 435 Deal: 173 170 Eatontown: 807 802 Englishtown: 113 111 Fair Haven: 198 196 Farmingdale: 61 60 Freehold Borough: 914 908 Freehold Township: 1705 1692 Hazlet: 892 877 Highlands: 150 149 Holmdel: 719 718 Howell: 2387 2364 Interlaken: 44 44 Keansburg: 517 514 Keyport: 316 311 Lake Como: 78 78 Little Silver: 213 213 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2054 2044 Manalapan: 1725 1714 Manasquan: 203 199 Marlboro: 1602 1589 Matawan: 575 570 Middletown: 2685 2660 Millstone Township: 351 349 Monmouth Beach: 120 117 Neptune City: 225 223 Neptune Township: 1530 1516 Ocean: 1431 1418 Oceanport: 260 259 Red Bank: 982 976 Roosevelt: 24 24 Rumson: 254 254 Sea Bright: 70 70 Sea Girt: 103 102 Shrewsbury Borough: 244 240 Shrewsbury Township: 51 50 Spring Lake: 98 97 Spring Lake Heights: 169 168 Tinton Falls: 775 768 Union Beach: 205 204 Upper Freehold: 284 281 Wall: 1206 1192 West Long Branch: 611 609 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.