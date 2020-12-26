Monmouth County has 267 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 26, there are 267 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
26-Dec
|
25-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
833
|
831
|
Allenhurst:
|
41
|
41
|
Allentown:
|
51
|
51
|
Asbury Park:
|
791
|
788
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
130
|
129
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
82
|
80
|
Belmar:
|
215
|
213
|
Bradley Beach:
|
171
|
170
|
Brielle:
|
225
|
224
|
Colts Neck:
|
440
|
435
|
Deal:
|
173
|
170
|
Eatontown:
|
807
|
802
|
Englishtown:
|
113
|
111
|
Fair Haven:
|
198
|
196
|
Farmingdale:
|
61
|
60
|
Freehold Borough:
|
914
|
908
|
Freehold Township:
|
1705
|
1692
|
Hazlet:
|
892
|
877
|
Highlands:
|
150
|
149
|
Holmdel:
|
719
|
718
|
Howell:
|
2387
|
2364
|
Interlaken:
|
44
|
44
|
Keansburg:
|
517
|
514
|
Keyport:
|
316
|
311
|
Lake Como:
|
78
|
78
|
Little Silver:
|
213
|
213
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2054
|
2044
|
Manalapan:
|
1725
|
1714
|
Manasquan:
|
203
|
199
|
Marlboro:
|
1602
|
1589
|
Matawan:
|
575
|
570
|
Middletown:
|
2685
|
2660
|
Millstone Township:
|
351
|
349
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
120
|
117
|
Neptune City:
|
225
|
223
|
Neptune Township:
|
1530
|
1516
|
Ocean:
|
1431
|
1418
|
Oceanport:
|
260
|
259
|
Red Bank:
|
982
|
976
|
Roosevelt:
|
24
|
24
|
Rumson:
|
254
|
254
|
Sea Bright:
|
70
|
70
|
Sea Girt:
|
103
|
102
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
244
|
240
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
51
|
50
|
Spring Lake:
|
98
|
97
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
169
|
168
|
Tinton Falls:
|
775
|
768
|
Union Beach:
|
205
|
204
|
Upper Freehold:
|
284
|
281
|
Wall:
|
1206
|
1192
|
West Long Branch:
|
611
|
609
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
