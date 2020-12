Township Sponsors Additional COVID-19 Testing Events Through Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, please head over to the Middletown Train Station today, Saturday, 12/26 or tomorrow, 12/27 between the hours of 9 AM to 3 PM.

Testing will also be offered on Monday and Tuesday between the hours of 1 PM to 7 PM.

Testing dates were added this weekend due to high demand.

There is no out-of-pocket expense.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended.

Visit www.Middletownnj.org/covid19 screening for more information and to register.