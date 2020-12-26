Getting a Jump on Summer 2021

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Announces Registration for Outdoor Day Camp

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ (Dec. 23, 2020) – It may be winter, but many working parents are already thinking about child care arrangements and activities for their children in summer 2021. Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore is pleased to announce that online registration is open for outdoor summer camp adventures June 21 to August 20 at Camp Sacajawea in Farmingdale.

Families are invited to take a virtual trek through the outdoor day camp, register for an upcoming socially distanced walking tour or drop by an open house to experience the wooded setting and find out more about the wide range of activities and treasured traditions at Girl Scout camp.

“Giving girls the opportunity to spend time together exploring the outdoors this summer has never been more important to their development and well-being given all the changes they are experiencing because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Eileen Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, which serves nearly 10,000 girls in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

As one of only a handful of local organizations that opened for summer camp in July 2020, just months after the pandemic hit, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore is well-positioned to once again offer a variety of safe, enriching outdoor summer camp experiences for girls 3 to 15, Higgins said.

Girls Scouts of the Jersey Shore welcomed over 271 campers over a 6-week period this past summer with no cases of COVID-19 among the children or staff at both Camp Sacajawea and Camp Amity Acres in Ocean County. Joan Basilotto, director of outdoor program and facility for the council, attributes the safe environment to: strict adherence to safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, local health commissions and the American Camp Association, including daily health screenings; small cohorts of campers that stayed together throughout the day and did not co-mingle with other groups; and, well-trained counselors and staff.

“Safety is our top priority,” Basilotto said. “We will continue to make accommodations to ensure the health and well-being of all campers, families and staff while upholding our standard of quality care and outdoor fun.”

Basilotto noted that both Camp Sacajawea and Camp Amity Acres are accredited by the American Camp Association.

This theme for the 2021 camp season is “Get Out and Explore: Jump into Outdoor Adventure” and underscores the need for children to spend time connecting with nature, trying new skills and fostering friendship in a fun and safe environment.

“Being active outdoors and taking on new and challenging experiences helps children build resilience,” Basilotto said. “Girl Scout camp also builds confidence and appreciation for the outdoors.”

Camp Sacajawea sits on 144 wooded acres in southern Monmouth County, while Camp Amity Acres is nestled in the beautiful Pine Barrens in Barnegat. Both sites feature small lakes, winding hiking trails and shade pavilions.

Summer camp opens Monday, June 21 and will feature one-week sessions filled with activities such as archery, arts and crafts, boating, swimming, nature, STEM (science technology, engineering, math), and more.

If COVID guidelines allow, climbing walls and ziplines will be available to campers. Evening campfires and overnight activities may also be added as additional options. Girl Scouts will determine in the spring whether these additional activities will be available.

All girls are welcome to attend Girl Scout camp but must sign up for a Girl Scout membership when they register for summer camp. While both day camps are girl-focused and girl-led, brothers of Girl Scouts (ages 3-12) are also welcomed to attend, Basilotto said.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore ensures that all girls can experience adventure at its summer camps by providing financial assistance to families in need. Special savings are available for families who attend an open house and register for camp within 48 hours. The first 75 campers to register by March 1, 2021 will receive an exclusive camp swag item.

Camp registration is available online at https://www.GSFun.org/camp.

Families are invited to learn more about summer camp at virtual information sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 27 or Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:30-8:30 p.m. and can register online at www.GSFun.org/sacajawea or www.GSFun.org/AmityAcres.

To experience the camps firsthand, families may drop by an open house or schedule an appointment for a walking tour at https://gsfun.org/CampInfoSession.

Here’s the schedule for Camp Sacajawea, located at 242 Adelphia Road, Farmingdale, 07727:

Walking Tour Monday, Jan. 4 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walking Tour Thursday, Feb. 4 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Walking Tour Wednesday, March 3 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open House Monday, March 29 5 - 7 p.m. Open House Saturday, April 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open House Thursday, May 20 5 - 7 p.m.

Personal camp tours are also available by appointment only. To sign up or to find out more about Girl Scout camps, open houses, walking tours and virtual information sessions, visit https://www.GSFun.org/camp or call (800) 785-2090.