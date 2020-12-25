Monmouth County has 445 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 25, there are 445 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
25-Dec
|
24-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
831
|
821
|
Allenhurst:
|
41
|
41
|
Allentown:
|
51
|
50
|
Asbury Park:
|
788
|
773
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
129
|
127
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
80
|
80
|
Belmar:
|
213
|
206
|
Bradley Beach:
|
170
|
167
|
Brielle:
|
224
|
218
|
Colts Neck:
|
435
|
422
|
Deal:
|
170
|
168
|
Eatontown:
|
802
|
790
|
Englishtown:
|
111
|
107
|
Fair Haven:
|
196
|
190
|
Farmingdale:
|
60
|
57
|
Freehold Borough:
|
908
|
891
|
Freehold Township:
|
1692
|
1659
|
Hazlet:
|
877
|
862
|
Highlands:
|
149
|
147
|
Holmdel:
|
718
|
714
|
Howell:
|
2364
|
2327
|
Interlaken:
|
44
|
44
|
Keansburg:
|
514
|
508
|
Keyport:
|
311
|
306
|
Lake Como:
|
78
|
77
|
Little Silver:
|
213
|
212
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2044
|
2011
|
Manalapan:
|
1714
|
1676
|
Manasquan:
|
199
|
195
|
Marlboro:
|
1589
|
1571
|
Matawan:
|
570
|
562
|
Middletown:
|
2660
|
2622
|
Millstone Township:
|
349
|
345
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
117
|
116
|
Neptune City:
|
223
|
221
|
Neptune Township:
|
1516
|
1494
|
Ocean:
|
1418
|
1392
|
Oceanport:
|
259
|
258
|
Red Bank:
|
976
|
959
|
Roosevelt:
|
24
|
24
|
Rumson:
|
254
|
248
|
Sea Bright:
|
70
|
70
|
Sea Girt:
|
102
|
100
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
240
|
238
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
50
|
46
|
Spring Lake:
|
97
|
97
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
168
|
167
|
Tinton Falls:
|
768
|
759
|
Union Beach:
|
204
|
201
|
Upper Freehold:
|
281
|
278
|
Wall:
|
1192
|
1168
|
West Long Branch:
|
609
|
605
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
