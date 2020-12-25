Monmouth County has 445 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 25, there are 445 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Dec 24-Dec Aberdeen: 831 821 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 51 50 Asbury Park: 788 773 Atlantic Highlands: 129 127 Avon-by-the-Sea: 80 80 Belmar: 213 206 Bradley Beach: 170 167 Brielle: 224 218 Colts Neck: 435 422 Deal: 170 168 Eatontown: 802 790 Englishtown: 111 107 Fair Haven: 196 190 Farmingdale: 60 57 Freehold Borough: 908 891 Freehold Township: 1692 1659 Hazlet: 877 862 Highlands: 149 147 Holmdel: 718 714 Howell: 2364 2327 Interlaken: 44 44 Keansburg: 514 508 Keyport: 311 306 Lake Como: 78 77 Little Silver: 213 212 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2044 2011 Manalapan: 1714 1676 Manasquan: 199 195 Marlboro: 1589 1571 Matawan: 570 562 Middletown: 2660 2622 Millstone Township: 349 345 Monmouth Beach: 117 116 Neptune City: 223 221 Neptune Township: 1516 1494 Ocean: 1418 1392 Oceanport: 259 258 Red Bank: 976 959 Roosevelt: 24 24 Rumson: 254 248 Sea Bright: 70 70 Sea Girt: 102 100 Shrewsbury Borough: 240 238 Shrewsbury Township: 50 46 Spring Lake: 97 97 Spring Lake Heights: 168 167 Tinton Falls: 768 759 Union Beach: 204 201 Upper Freehold: 281 278 Wall: 1192 1168 West Long Branch: 609 605 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.