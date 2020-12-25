AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 445 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 25, there are 445 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Dec    

24-Dec

Aberdeen:

831

821

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

51

50

Asbury Park:

788

773

Atlantic Highlands:

129

127

Avon-by-the-Sea:

80

80

Belmar:

213

206

Bradley Beach:

170

167

Brielle:

224

218

Colts Neck:

435

422

Deal:

170

168

Eatontown:

802

790

Englishtown:

111

107

Fair Haven:

196

190

Farmingdale:

60

57

Freehold Borough:

908

891

Freehold Township:

1692

1659

Hazlet:

877

862

Highlands:

149

147

Holmdel:

718

714

Howell:

2364

2327

Interlaken:

44

44

Keansburg:

514

508

Keyport:

311

306

Lake Como:

78

77

Little Silver:

213

212

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2044

2011

Manalapan:

1714

1676

Manasquan:

199

195

Marlboro:

1589

1571

Matawan:

570

562

Middletown:

2660

2622

Millstone Township:

349

345

Monmouth Beach:

117

116

Neptune City:

223

221

Neptune Township:

1516

1494

Ocean:

1418

1392

Oceanport:

259

258

Red Bank:

976

959

Roosevelt:

24

24

Rumson:

254

248

Sea Bright:

70

70

Sea Girt:

102

100

Shrewsbury Borough:

240

238

Shrewsbury Township:

50

46

Spring Lake:

97

97

Spring Lake Heights:

168

167

Tinton Falls:

768

759

Union Beach:

204

201

Upper Freehold:

281

278

Wall:

1192

1168

West Long Branch:

609

605

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

