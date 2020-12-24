Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 24, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health

for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Dec 23-Dec Aberdeen: 821 812 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 50 50 Asbury Park: 773 765 Atlantic Highlands: 127 127 Avon-by-the-Sea: 80 78 Belmar: 206 201 Bradley Beach: 167 163 Brielle: 218 213 Colts Neck: 422 416 Deal: 168 168 Eatontown: 790 783 Englishtown: 107 106 Fair Haven: 190 180 Farmingdale: 57 56 Freehold Borough: 891 880 Freehold Township: 1659 1634 Hazlet: 862 855 Highlands: 147 145 Holmdel: 714 708 Howell: 2327 2296 Interlaken: 44 44 Keansburg: 508 505 Keyport: 306 301 Lake Como: 77 75 Little Silver: 212 209 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 2011 1986 Manalapan: 1676 1644 Manasquan: 195 194 Marlboro: 1571 1560 Matawan: 562 556 Middletown: 2622 2596 Millstone Township: 345 339 Monmouth Beach: 116 113 Neptune City: 221 221 Neptune Township: 1494 1474 Ocean: 1392 1375 Oceanport: 258 254 Red Bank: 959 953 Roosevelt: 24 24 Rumson: 248 242 Sea Bright: 70 69 Sea Girt: 100 98 Shrewsbury Borough: 238 234 Shrewsbury Township: 46 46 Spring Lake: 97 94 Spring Lake Heights: 167 165 Tinton Falls: 759 747 Union Beach: 201 199 Upper Freehold: 278 273 Wall: 1168 1149 West Long Branch: 605 600 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.