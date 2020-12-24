AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 24, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Dec   

23-Dec

Aberdeen:

821

812

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

50

50

Asbury Park:

773

765

Atlantic Highlands:

127

127

Avon-by-the-Sea:

80

78

Belmar:

206

201

Bradley Beach:

167

163

Brielle:

218

213

Colts Neck:

422

416

Deal:

168

168

Eatontown:

790

783

Englishtown:

107

106

Fair Haven:

190

180

Farmingdale:

57

56

Freehold Borough:

891

880

Freehold Township:

1659

1634

Hazlet:

862

855

Highlands:

147

145

Holmdel:

714

708

Howell:

2327

2296

Interlaken:

44

44

Keansburg:

508

505

Keyport:

306

301

Lake Como:

77

75

Little Silver:

212

209

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

2011

1986

Manalapan:

1676

1644

Manasquan:

195

194

Marlboro:

1571

1560

Matawan:

562

556

Middletown:

2622

2596

Millstone Township:

345

339

Monmouth Beach:

116

113

Neptune City:

221

221

Neptune Township:

1494

1474

Ocean:

1392

1375

Oceanport:

258

254

Red Bank:

959

953

Roosevelt:

24

24

Rumson:

248

242

Sea Bright:

70

69

Sea Girt:

100

98

Shrewsbury Borough:

238

234

Shrewsbury Township:

46

46

Spring Lake:

97

94

Spring Lake Heights:

167

165

Tinton Falls:

759

747

Union Beach:

201

199

Upper Freehold:

278

273

Wall:

1168

1149

West Long Branch:

605

600

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

