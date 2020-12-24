Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 24, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health
for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
24-Dec
|
23-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
821
|
812
|
Allenhurst:
|
41
|
41
|
Allentown:
|
50
|
50
|
Asbury Park:
|
773
|
765
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
127
|
127
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
80
|
78
|
Belmar:
|
206
|
201
|
Bradley Beach:
|
167
|
163
|
Brielle:
|
218
|
213
|
Colts Neck:
|
422
|
416
|
Deal:
|
168
|
168
|
Eatontown:
|
790
|
783
|
Englishtown:
|
107
|
106
|
Fair Haven:
|
190
|
180
|
Farmingdale:
|
57
|
56
|
Freehold Borough:
|
891
|
880
|
Freehold Township:
|
1659
|
1634
|
Hazlet:
|
862
|
855
|
Highlands:
|
147
|
145
|
Holmdel:
|
714
|
708
|
Howell:
|
2327
|
2296
|
Interlaken:
|
44
|
44
|
Keansburg:
|
508
|
505
|
Keyport:
|
306
|
301
|
Lake Como:
|
77
|
75
|
Little Silver:
|
212
|
209
|
Loch Arbour:
|
11
|
11
|
Long Branch:
|
2011
|
1986
|
Manalapan:
|
1676
|
1644
|
Manasquan:
|
195
|
194
|
Marlboro:
|
1571
|
1560
|
Matawan:
|
562
|
556
|
Middletown:
|
2622
|
2596
|
Millstone Township:
|
345
|
339
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
116
|
113
|
Neptune City:
|
221
|
221
|
Neptune Township:
|
1494
|
1474
|
Ocean:
|
1392
|
1375
|
Oceanport:
|
258
|
254
|
Red Bank:
|
959
|
953
|
Roosevelt:
|
24
|
24
|
Rumson:
|
248
|
242
|
Sea Bright:
|
70
|
69
|
Sea Girt:
|
100
|
98
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
238
|
234
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
46
|
46
|
Spring Lake:
|
97
|
94
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
167
|
165
|
Tinton Falls:
|
759
|
747
|
Union Beach:
|
201
|
199
|
Upper Freehold:
|
278
|
273
|
Wall:
|
1168
|
1149
|
West Long Branch:
|
605
|
600
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
