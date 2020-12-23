AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 23, there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Dec

22-Dec

Aberdeen:

812

798

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

50

49

Asbury Park:

765

758

Atlantic Highlands:

127

124

Avon-by-the-Sea:

78

77

Belmar:

201

200

Bradley Beach:

163

159

Brielle:

213

211

Colts Neck:

416

409

Deal:

168

164

Eatontown:

783

779

Englishtown:

106

104

Fair Haven:

180

177

Farmingdale:

56

56

Freehold Borough:

880

871

Freehold Township:

1634

1617

Hazlet:

855

841

Highlands:

145

143

Holmdel:

708

695

Howell:

2296

2259

Interlaken:

44

44

Keansburg:

505

498

Keyport:

301

301

Lake Como:

75

74

Little Silver:

209

206

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1986

1958

Manalapan:

1644

1617

Manasquan:

194

191

Marlboro:

1560

1549

Matawan:

556

553

Middletown:

2596

2564

Millstone Township:

339

334

Monmouth Beach:

113

110

Neptune City:

221

219

Neptune Township:

1474

1457

Ocean:

1375

1358

Oceanport:

254

248

Red Bank:

953

945

Roosevelt:

24

24

Rumson:

242

235

Sea Bright:

69

68

Sea Girt:

98

94

Shrewsbury Borough:

234

231

Shrewsbury Township:

46

45

Spring Lake:

94

93

Spring Lake Heights:

165

165

Tinton Falls:

747

733

Union Beach:

199

198

Upper Freehold:

273

268

Wall:

1149

1135

West Long Branch:

600

597

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

