Monmouth County has 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 23, there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Dec 22-Dec Aberdeen: 812 798 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 50 49 Asbury Park: 765 758 Atlantic Highlands: 127 124 Avon-by-the-Sea: 78 77 Belmar: 201 200 Bradley Beach: 163 159 Brielle: 213 211 Colts Neck: 416 409 Deal: 168 164 Eatontown: 783 779 Englishtown: 106 104 Fair Haven: 180 177 Farmingdale: 56 56 Freehold Borough: 880 871 Freehold Township: 1634 1617 Hazlet: 855 841 Highlands: 145 143 Holmdel: 708 695 Howell: 2296 2259 Interlaken: 44 44 Keansburg: 505 498 Keyport: 301 301 Lake Como: 75 74 Little Silver: 209 206 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1986 1958 Manalapan: 1644 1617 Manasquan: 194 191 Marlboro: 1560 1549 Matawan: 556 553 Middletown: 2596 2564 Millstone Township: 339 334 Monmouth Beach: 113 110 Neptune City: 221 219 Neptune Township: 1474 1457 Ocean: 1375 1358 Oceanport: 254 248 Red Bank: 953 945 Roosevelt: 24 24 Rumson: 242 235 Sea Bright: 69 68 Sea Girt: 98 94 Shrewsbury Borough: 234 231 Shrewsbury Township: 46 45 Spring Lake: 94 93 Spring Lake Heights: 165 165 Tinton Falls: 747 733 Union Beach: 199 198 Upper Freehold: 273 268 Wall: 1149 1135 West Long Branch: 600 597 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.