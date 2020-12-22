King James Care Center Accepts Gifts

MIDDLETOWN – “With Christmas this week and the end of a year which has been difficult for many, our residents always appreciate cards and small gifts,” Administrator Meagan Yorks of the Care One at King James Care Center said this week, in response to questions from local residents.

The administrator confirmed that the care center has been free of any Covid-19 illness among residents or employees for several months, praising the staff for their diligence and attention to care.

However, residents’ time with their families has been restricted and this holiday season has been unlike any other, Yorks said.

The administrator said the care center is happy to accept any gifts of sweets or small items or greeting cards for residents either before or even after Christmas. Interested persons can bring items to the Care Center and leave them at the front desk and they will be delivered either to specific guests named by the gift giver, or equally distributed among the Center’s long term residents.

“Our staff is wonderful in providing care and recreation, “ Yorks said, “but it is always nice to hear from neighbors who want to let the residents know they are remembered and loved.”

The King James facility is scheduled to be one of the first buildings to be able to administer the Covid vaccine to its staff and anticipates being able to complete the procedure before the end of the year.