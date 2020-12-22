Monmouth County has 441 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 22, there are 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 23 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Dec 21-Dec Aberdeen: 798 791 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 49 49 Asbury Park: 758 744 Atlantic Highlands: 124 123 Avon-by-the-Sea: 77 77 Belmar: 200 199 Bradley Beach: 159 158 Brielle: 211 209 Colts Neck: 409 406 Deal: 164 159 Eatontown: 779 774 Englishtown: 104 102 Fair Haven: 177 173 Farmingdale: 56 54 Freehold Borough: 871 863 Freehold Township: 1617 1594 Hazlet: 841 831 Highlands: 143 141 Holmdel: 695 688 Howell: 2259 2230 Interlaken: 44 43 Keansburg: 498 492 Keyport: 301 293 Lake Como: 74 73 Little Silver: 206 202 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1958 1927 Manalapan: 1617 1579 Manasquan: 191 182 Marlboro: 1549 1531 Matawan: 553 546 Middletown: 2564 2541 Millstone Township: 334 328 Monmouth Beach: 110 107 Neptune City: 219 214 Neptune Township: 1457 1427 Ocean: 1358 1339 Oceanport: 248 244 Red Bank: 945 938 Roosevelt: 24 23 Rumson: 235 231 Sea Bright: 68 67 Sea Girt: 94 90 Shrewsbury Borough: 231 228 Shrewsbury Township: 45 45 Spring Lake: 93 91 Spring Lake Heights: 165 161 Tinton Falls: 733 725 Union Beach: 198 197 Upper Freehold: 268 264 Wall: 1135 1116 West Long Branch: 597 594 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.