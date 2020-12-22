Trinity Hall Welcomes New Board Members

Amy Howell, Torrey Plank, and Stephanie Smith Bring Expertise to Girls School Governing Team

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – Trinity Hall is pleased to announce the addition of three members to its board of trustees: Amy Howell of The Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, Torrey Plank of creative agency 3 Mad Fish, and Stephanie Smith of Goldman Sachs.

“As trustees of the only all-girls school in Monmouth County, Trinity Hall’s board members are not only leaders in their respective fields but are also committed to single-sex education,” said Trinity Hall Board Chair Victoria Gmelich. “I am thrilled to welcome Amy, Torrey, and Stephanie and look forward to channeling their expertise to help us fulfill our mission.”

PHOTO: Amy Howell

Amy Howell is executive director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, a position she has held since 2017. She previously served as the founding director of the Institute’s Internships and Career Services Office and was responsible for expanding the office’s offerings in career programing and advising, research assistantships, and public sector internships. Ms. Howell was recognized with a Harvard Kennedy School Dean’s Award in May 2016 for her contributions to the Harvard community. Prior to her positions at Harvard, she served as the national travel and fundraising coordinator for a senatorial campaign and the major gifts coordinator for a political action committee.

PHOTO (r): Torrey Plank

Torrey Plank is CEO and a founding member of 3 Mad Fish, a full-service creative agency that introduces a human-centered design model to the marketing landscape. With presences in New York City, New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, 3 Mad Fish provides hands-on service to clients inducing Kraft Heinz, Neutrogena, and Aveeno, while also offering marketing expertise to a handful of start-up brands. Ms. Plank started her advertising career at Grey Advertising, moving on to boutique Omnicom agency, Roberts + Langer, where she spent nearly two decades growing the firm’s relationship with Johnson & Johnson, winning new client business, negotiating and managing premier celebrity talent partnerships, and ultimately serving as EVP, Head of Client Services.

Stephanie Smith is global co-head of Credit and Interest Rate Products Operations, Loan Servicing, and Securitized Products Servicing at Goldman Sachs (GS) where she also serves as head of GS Bank USA Operations and Dallas Operations. Ms. Plank is a member of the firm’s Operations Operating Committee, Operations People Development Committee, GS Bank USA Management Committee, GS Bank USA New Activity Committee, GS Bank USA Federation Committee, and the European Banks Steering Committee. She also serves as co-chair of the firm wide Black Network, MD sponsor for the Operations Black Network, and an MD ally for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Network. Outside of Goldman Sachs, she co-chairs the Markit Clear Committee and serves on the board of directors of the Council of Urban Professionals.

PHOTO: Stephanie Smith

“I look forward to working with Amy, Torrey, and Stephanie as we strive for the continued success and growth of Trinity Hall as a leader in educating and empowering young women,” said Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo, Trinity Hall Head of School. “As leaders in their fields with great talent and expertise, these accomplished women also serve as exceptional role models for our students.”

“The Trinity Hall community of trustees, faculty, and parents have dedicated themselves to creating an incredible educational opportunity for young women,” added Ms. Plank. “I’m honored and excited to join them on this mission.”