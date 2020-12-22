County Planning Board Presents 2020 Merit Awards

Businesses and community projects honored

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Monmouth County Planning Board presented three organizations with 2020 Merit Awards during the virtual conference meeting held on Dec. 21.

“The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Planning Board are pleased to award three outstanding honorees who have made significant contributions to planning in Monmouth County,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Planning Board. “Through partnerships, redevelopment, education, public outreach, resiliency, stakeholder cooperation and coordination, the Planning Board has recognized those who are working tirelessly to keep Monmouth County the place you want to be.”

The 2020 Merit Awards were presented to:

The Anderson Building, Red Bank, in recognition of Adaptive Reuse or Redevelopment. The project revitalized the abandoned historic Anderson Moving & Storage warehouse that is located in downtown Red Bank on Monmouth Street across from the train station. The building has been redeveloped into a functional and beneficial reuse for office and retail purposes.

Monmouth County 4-H, Freehold, in recognition of Education and Public Outreach. Monmouth County 4-H has continued their traditions and educational values that surrounded the Monmouth County Fair throughout the global pandemic by reimagining, assembling and creating “It’s Not Fair!” virtual 4-H County Fair experience.

Seawall Reconstruction, Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach, in recognition of Resiliency, Stakeholder Cooperation and Coordination. The project coordinated its effort to undertake multiple government jurisdictions, agencies and stakeholders to improve coastal resiliency from the effects of climate change and storm events through the repair and reconstruction of the Sea Bright-Monmouth Beach Seawall

The 2020 Merit Award Honorable Mention was presented to:

Kathy Buchan, in recognition of Enhance Community Character. Kathy has exemplary leadership in spearheading an impressive volunteer effort that has mobilized the city and members of the community to help revitalize Jackson Woods Park in Long Branch.

The Planning Board established the Merit Awards Program in 1984 to recognize those plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of planning and planning outcomes in Monmouth County.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call the Monmouth County Division of Planning at 732-431-7460.