Monmouth County has 279 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 21, there are 279 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 28,255. As of Dec. 21, there are 438 hospitalized, 64 in intensive care (ICU) and 52 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m., Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on the following days:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area 120 County Road 522.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road.

There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing sites.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 7,775 tests, with 516 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Dec    

20-Dec

Aberdeen:

791

783

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

49

49

Asbury Park:

744

742

Atlantic Highlands:

123

121

Avon-by-the-Sea:

77

77

Belmar:

199

198

Bradley Beach:

158

157

Brielle:

209

206

Colts Neck:

406

406

Deal:

159

156

Eatontown:

774

763

Englishtown:

102

102

Fair Haven:

173

172

Farmingdale:

54

54

Freehold Borough:

863

853

Freehold Township:

1594

1585

Hazlet:

831

820

Highlands:

141

139

Holmdel:

688

680

Howell:

2230

2215

Interlaken:

43

43

Keansburg:

492

483

Keyport:

293

287

Lake Como:

73

73

Little Silver:

202

201

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1927

1900

Manalapan:

1579

1565

Manasquan:

182

181

Marlboro:

1531

1524

Matawan:

546

541

Middletown:

2541

2519

Millstone Township:

328

325

Monmouth Beach:

107

107

Neptune City:

214

212

Neptune Township:

1427

1415

Ocean:

1339

1322

Oceanport:

244

243

Red Bank:

938

934

Roosevelt:

23

23

Rumson:

231

232

Sea Bright:

67

66

Sea Girt:

90

90

Shrewsbury Borough:

228

227

Shrewsbury Township:

45

45

Spring Lake:

91

91

Spring Lake Heights:

161

161

Tinton Falls:

725

718

Union Beach:

197

192

Upper Freehold:

264

263

Wall:

1116

1105

West Long Branch:

594

591

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

