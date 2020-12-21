Monmouth County has 279 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 21, there are 279 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 28,255. As of Dec. 21, there are 438 hospitalized, 64 in intensive care (ICU) and 52 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m., Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on the following days:

Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area 120 County Road 522.

Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road.

There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing sites.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 7,775 tests, with 516 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Dec 20-Dec Aberdeen: 791 783 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 49 49 Asbury Park: 744 742 Atlantic Highlands: 123 121 Avon-by-the-Sea: 77 77 Belmar: 199 198 Bradley Beach: 158 157 Brielle: 209 206 Colts Neck: 406 406 Deal: 159 156 Eatontown: 774 763 Englishtown: 102 102 Fair Haven: 173 172 Farmingdale: 54 54 Freehold Borough: 863 853 Freehold Township: 1594 1585 Hazlet: 831 820 Highlands: 141 139 Holmdel: 688 680 Howell: 2230 2215 Interlaken: 43 43 Keansburg: 492 483 Keyport: 293 287 Lake Como: 73 73 Little Silver: 202 201 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1927 1900 Manalapan: 1579 1565 Manasquan: 182 181 Marlboro: 1531 1524 Matawan: 546 541 Middletown: 2541 2519 Millstone Township: 328 325 Monmouth Beach: 107 107 Neptune City: 214 212 Neptune Township: 1427 1415 Ocean: 1339 1322 Oceanport: 244 243 Red Bank: 938 934 Roosevelt: 23 23 Rumson: 231 232 Sea Bright: 67 66 Sea Girt: 90 90 Shrewsbury Borough: 228 227 Shrewsbury Township: 45 45 Spring Lake: 91 91 Spring Lake Heights: 161 161 Tinton Falls: 725 718 Union Beach: 197 192 Upper Freehold: 264 263 Wall: 1116 1105 West Long Branch: 594 591 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.