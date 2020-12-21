County Clerk Hanlon Announces Virtual 25th Anniversary Archives & History Day Event

Commemorative video to be livestreamed for public viewing

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce that the 25th Annual Monmouth County Archives and History Day will take place as a live virtual event on Tue., Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The event will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the event which is hosted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office annually to celebrate local and state history.

“Since we were unable to host our in-person event this year in October due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office is pleased to launch and livestream the 2020 Archives and History Day in a video format,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This video will also commemorate and highlight the 25-year history of the Monmouth County Archives and History Day.”

Since 1995, the County Clerk’s Archives and History Day has provided the opportunity for historians, archivists, and preservations to come together and learn from each other, while showcasing their latest projects and exhibitions to the public.

“The County Clerk’s Archives and History Day event has grown substantially over the past two decades and has annually featured over 60 exhibitor tables from local historians and has hosted over 300 attendees,” said Clerk Hanlon. “In recent years, the event has also centered on a central theme with accompanying history forums, presentations, and performances. This year, we are doing it in a video format due to the health crisis.”

This 40 minute video will also focus on the 25-year history of the event, in addition to featuring the 2020 Archives and History Day theme, exhibits and award winners.

“This 2020 video has been a work in progress for many months, and we are excited that we were able to complete and share it before the year’s end,” said Clerk Hanlon.

The 25th Annual Archives and History Day video will be livestreamed on Tue., Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m., on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk and YouTube channel for public viewing.