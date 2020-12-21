AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 398 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 20, there are 398 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Dec. 21 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Dec    

19-Dec

Aberdeen:

783

768

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

49

48

Asbury Park:

742

726

Atlantic Highlands:

121

119

Avon-by-the-Sea:

77

75

Belmar:

198

193

Bradley Beach:

157

156

Brielle:

206

205

Colts Neck:

406

399

Deal:

156

156

Eatontown:

763

756

Englishtown:

102

101

Fair Haven:

172

169

Farmingdale:

54

52

Freehold Borough:

853

842

Freehold Township:

1585

1564

Hazlet:

820

810

Highlands:

139

137

Holmdel:

680

670

Howell:

2215

2180

Interlaken:

43

43

Keansburg:

483

473

Keyport:

287

282

Lake Como:

73

72

Little Silver:

201

195

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1900

1870

Manalapan:

1565

1535

Manasquan:

181

178

Marlboro:

1524

1497

Matawan:

541

530

Middletown:

2519

2481

Millstone Township:

325

319

Monmouth Beach:

107

107

Neptune City:

212

204

Neptune Township:

1415

1385

Ocean:

1322

1299

Oceanport:

243

240

Red Bank:

934

916

Roosevelt:

23

23

Rumson:

232

230

Sea Bright:

66

65

Sea Girt:

90

83

Shrewsbury Borough:

227

227

Shrewsbury Township:

45

44

Spring Lake:

91

89

Spring Lake Heights:

161

154

Tinton Falls:

718

700

Union Beach:

192

188

Upper Freehold:

263

257

Wall:

1105

1072

West Long Branch:

591

584

Unknown:

0

0

 

