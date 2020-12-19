Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 19, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Dec. 21 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Dec 18-Dec Aberdeen: 768 755 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 48 45 Asbury Park: 726 716 Atlantic Highlands: 119 118 Avon-by-the-Sea: 75 75 Belmar: 193 193 Bradley Beach: 156 154 Brielle: 205 202 Colts Neck: 399 396 Deal: 156 156 Eatontown: 756 739 Englishtown: 101 101 Fair Haven: 169 168 Farmingdale: 52 50 Freehold Borough: 842 824 Freehold Township: 1564 1541 Hazlet: 810 802 Highlands: 137 137 Holmdel: 670 661 Howell: 2180 2148 Interlaken: 43 43 Keansburg: 473 466 Keyport: 282 276 Lake Como: 72 69 Little Silver: 195 193 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1870 1836 Manalapan: 1535 1507 Manasquan: 178 174 Marlboro: 1497 1478 Matawan: 530 528 Middletown: 2481 2439 Millstone Township: 319 314 Monmouth Beach: 107 104 Neptune City: 204 202 Neptune Township: 1385 1366 Ocean: 1299 1280 Oceanport: 240 236 Red Bank: 916 906 Roosevelt: 23 23 Rumson: 230 227 Sea Bright: 65 64 Sea Girt: 83 83 Shrewsbury Borough: 227 225 Shrewsbury Township: 44 44 Spring Lake: 89 89 Spring Lake Heights: 154 153 Tinton Falls: 700 689 Union Beach: 188 189 Upper Freehold: 257 251 Wall: 1072 1060 West Long Branch: 584 578 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.