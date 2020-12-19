AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 19, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, Dec. 21 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Dec    

18-Dec

Aberdeen:

768

755

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

48

45

Asbury Park:

726

716

Atlantic Highlands:

119

118

Avon-by-the-Sea:

75

75

Belmar:

193

193

Bradley Beach:

156

154

Brielle:

205

202

Colts Neck:

399

396

Deal:

156

156

Eatontown:

756

739

Englishtown:

101

101

Fair Haven:

169

168

Farmingdale:

52

50

Freehold Borough:

842

824

Freehold Township:

1564

1541

Hazlet:

810

802

Highlands:

137

137

Holmdel:

670

661

Howell:

2180

2148

Interlaken:

43

43

Keansburg:

473

466

Keyport:

282

276

Lake Como:

72

69

Little Silver:

195

193

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1870

1836

Manalapan:

1535

1507

Manasquan:

178

174

Marlboro:

1497

1478

Matawan:

530

528

Middletown:

2481

2439

Millstone Township:

319

314

Monmouth Beach:

107

104

Neptune City:

204

202

Neptune Township:

1385

1366

Ocean:

1299

1280

Oceanport:

240

236

Red Bank:

916

906

Roosevelt:

23

23

Rumson:

230

227

Sea Bright:

65

64

Sea Girt:

83

83

Shrewsbury Borough:

227

225

Shrewsbury Township:

44

44

Spring Lake:

89

89

Spring Lake Heights:

154

153

Tinton Falls:

700

689

Union Beach:

188

189

Upper Freehold:

257

251

Wall:

1072

1060

West Long Branch:

584

578

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

