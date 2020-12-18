AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Dec  

17-Dec

Aberdeen:

755

750

Allenhurst:

41

41

Allentown:

45

45

Asbury Park:

716

708

Atlantic Highlands:

118

117

Avon-by-the-Sea:

75

73

Belmar:

193

187

Bradley Beach:

154

152

Brielle:

202

201

Colts Neck:

396

392

Deal:

156

156

Eatontown:

739

728

Englishtown:

101

101

Fair Haven:

168

168

Farmingdale:

50

50

Freehold Borough:

824

816

Freehold Township:

1541

1525

Hazlet:

802

799

Highlands:

137

136

Holmdel:

661

653

Howell:

2148

2116

Interlaken:

43

43

Keansburg:

466

447

Keyport:

276

270

Lake Como:

69

68

Little Silver:

193

191

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1836

1805

Manalapan:

1507

1486

Manasquan:

174

172

Marlboro:

1478

1468

Matawan:

528

528

Middletown:

2439

2410

Millstone Township:

314

306

Monmouth Beach:

104

101

Neptune City:

202

201

Neptune Township:

1366

1353

Ocean:

1280

1268

Oceanport:

236

233

Red Bank:

906

896

Roosevelt:

23

23

Rumson:

227

227

Sea Bright:

64

63

Sea Girt:

83

81

Shrewsbury Borough:

225

221

Shrewsbury Township:

44

43

Spring Lake:

89

88

Spring Lake Heights:

153

151

Tinton Falls:

689

663

Union Beach:

189

185

Upper Freehold:

251

244

Wall:

1060

1051

West Long Branch:

578

573

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

