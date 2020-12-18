Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Dec 17-Dec Aberdeen: 755 750 Allenhurst: 41 41 Allentown: 45 45 Asbury Park: 716 708 Atlantic Highlands: 118 117 Avon-by-the-Sea: 75 73 Belmar: 193 187 Bradley Beach: 154 152 Brielle: 202 201 Colts Neck: 396 392 Deal: 156 156 Eatontown: 739 728 Englishtown: 101 101 Fair Haven: 168 168 Farmingdale: 50 50 Freehold Borough: 824 816 Freehold Township: 1541 1525 Hazlet: 802 799 Highlands: 137 136 Holmdel: 661 653 Howell: 2148 2116 Interlaken: 43 43 Keansburg: 466 447 Keyport: 276 270 Lake Como: 69 68 Little Silver: 193 191 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1836 1805 Manalapan: 1507 1486 Manasquan: 174 172 Marlboro: 1478 1468 Matawan: 528 528 Middletown: 2439 2410 Millstone Township: 314 306 Monmouth Beach: 104 101 Neptune City: 202 201 Neptune Township: 1366 1353 Ocean: 1280 1268 Oceanport: 236 233 Red Bank: 906 896 Roosevelt: 23 23 Rumson: 227 227 Sea Bright: 64 63 Sea Girt: 83 81 Shrewsbury Borough: 225 221 Shrewsbury Township: 44 43 Spring Lake: 89 88 Spring Lake Heights: 153 151 Tinton Falls: 689 663 Union Beach: 189 185 Upper Freehold: 251 244 Wall: 1060 1051 West Long Branch: 578 573 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.