Winter Fun Activities in January at Monmouth Parks

LINCROFT – Start the new year on the right foot by heading out to your county parks! There’s plenty to see and do thanks to all the great family-friendly activities the Monmouth County Park System has planned for the month. Here’s the schedule:

Poets in the Woods New Year’s Day Walk

Friday, January 1 from 1-2 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Step forward into the new year with the insightful prose of Revolutionary War poet Philip M. Freneau during this walk. Please wear appropriate footwear. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, January 2 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Whether starting a new hobby or working on an old project, all are welcome to this gathering! The relaxed atmosphere means no pressure - you can knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Winter Beach Walk

Friday, January 8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Take a guided walk with a Park System Naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Make sure you dress in warm clothing and bring along something to carry shells. FREE!

Cutting, Splitting and Hewing

Saturday, January 9 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the farm staff prepare firewood and learn about the tools they use. Open to adults. FREE!

Wondrous Winter Walk

Wednesday, January 13 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Wednesday, January 27 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Old Orchard parking lot.

Toss on your winter gear and tag along with a Park System Naturalist as you explore the park in the wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Please Note: Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, January 19 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell - Meet at the Visitor Center.

Tuesday, January 26 at 9 a.m.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, Long Branch - Meet at the Pavilion.

Join a Park System Naturalist for this laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. We will go even with light rain or snow, so be sure to dress for the weather. Open to all ages, under 18 with adult. FREE!

National Seed Swap Day

Saturday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Middletown

Bring your seeds in sealed envelopes or Ziploc bags, labeled with their plant name as well as if the seeds were store bought (with the year) or hand collected (source location and year). A minimum of five seeds are required per item. Vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds are all welcome; please no invasive species. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.