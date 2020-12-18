NJ Gas Prices Up 4 Cents Since Last Week

December 18, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $48.36
New Jersey gas average at $2.32 today, unchanged overnight and up 4 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.21 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.
|
Today's Average
|
One Week Ago
|
One Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
National
|
$2.21
|
$2.15
|
$2.12
|
$2.55
|
New Jersey
|
$2.32
|
$2.28
|
$2.21
|
$2.55
|
Trenton
|
$2.37
|
$2.35
|
$2.30
|
$2.59
|
Cape May County
|
$2.40
|
$2.39
|
$2.34
|
$2.47
|
Burlington
|
$2.33
|
$2.28
|
$2.18
|
$2.47
|
Middlesex, Somerset,
|
$2.35
|
$2.31
|
$2.23
|
$2.57
|
Monmouth, Ocean Counties
|
$2.36
|
$2.33
|
$2.25
|
$2.54
|
Pennsylvania
|
$2.52
|
$2.52
|
$2.46
|
$2.75
|
New York
|
$2.28
|
$2.25
|
$2.22
|
$2.67