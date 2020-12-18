AHHerald Search

NJ Gas Prices Up 4 Cents Since Last Week

AAA Mid-Atlantic

December 18, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $48.36

New Jersey gas average at $2.32 today, unchanged overnight and up 4 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.21 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average  

One Week Ago  

One Month Ago  

One Year Ago

National

$2.21

$2.15

$2.12

$2.55

New Jersey

$2.32

$2.28

$2.21

$2.55

Trenton

$2.37

$2.35

$2.30

$2.59

Cape May County

$2.40

$2.39

$2.34

$2.47

Burlington

$2.33

$2.28

$2.18

$2.47

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.35

$2.31

$2.23

$2.57

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.36

$2.33

$2.25

$2.54

Pennsylvania

$2.52

$2.52

$2.46

$2.75

New York

$2.28

$2.25

$2.22

$2.67

 

