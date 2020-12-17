Middletown to Host Pre-Holiday Covid-19 Testing This Weekend

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Township of Middletown is sponsoring a 3-day pre-holiday COVID-19 testing event Friday, December 18th through Sunday, December 20th to help combat increasing COVID-19 cases and potential risks of holiday gatherings.

This will be a drive-thru event held at the Middletown Train Station (unmetered parking lot off Middletown-Lincroft Road) where testing will be administered by Synergy Medical Labs in conjunction with Capital Health Laboratory and Immediate Care of Red Bank. Results will be emailed within 72 hours.

While the testing/screening event is intended for Middletown residents, first responders, Township employees and Middletown Public School District employees, no one will be turned away if they wait in line for a test. The testing dates and times are as follows:

Friday, 12/18 from 1-7p

Saturday, 12/19 from 9a-3p

Sunday, 12/20 from 9a-3p

This PCR test (either nasal swab or saliva sample) will be covered by insurance with no out-of-pocket expense for anyone. You do not have to be exhibiting symptoms in order to be tested and there is no need for a prescription from your doctor. Appointments are not necessary, but to help expedite testing, pre-registration is strongly recommended before arriving at the testing site. Visit www.middletownnj.org/covid19screening to register and for answers to Frequently Asked Questions and what type of documentation you need to bring to the testing site.

You will need to fill out two simple forms; a QR code registration for the lab and a printable registration form for Immediate Care (paper forms will also be available while waiting on line). A separate registration is required for each person in the vehicle.

There will be signage placed at the train station to direct community members to the correct entrance, which is the most southerly entrance to the station. You will then wait in your car until directed to go into a mobile testing office. After the test is done, you can get back into your vehicle and leave. Middletown Township police officers and Office of Emergency Management volunteers will be there to help guide the process.

Township officials encourage everyone to get tested and would like to remind community members to practice safe social distancing and wear a face mask after the test to ensure that they are healthy when gathering with family. The Township's goal is to try to identify asymptomatic individuals to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and to enable those who are positive to be aware of their condition and then take the necessary precautions.

If you test positive, here are some guidelines from the New Jersey Department of Health of how you should handle it.

For any updates on this pre-holiday screening and future Township-wide COVID-19 testing, please register for Middletown emergency alerts by texting MiddletownNJ to 888-777 or visit middletownnj.org/nixle. For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Middletown, visit www.middletownnj.org/covid19.

Click here to register for testing.